Letters to the Editor for Sept. 5, 2021: Vietnam offers clues to failure in Afghanistan

Vietnam offers clues to

failure in Afghanistan

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

If any American citizen were to search for reasons for our nation's failure to build an effective government and fighting force in Afghanistan, they need look no further than Neil Sheehan's account of our long involvement in Vietnam, "A Bright Shining Lie," winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award.

While it would be impossible to properly distill an 800-page book here, I could sum it up with these words: overwhelming numbers of men, munitions and money. Our oversized footprint in Vietnam and Afghanistan eventually undermined both of those peasant-agrarian societies.

Temptations toward corruption for senior South Vietnamese military officers and politicians were too great to overcome, often resulting in a rot of will from the top down. Rosters of "ghost soldiers" whose pay was skimmed by those in charge was just one example of how corruption can have very real effects. When called to fight, senior officers would not commit their inadequate resources, frustrating U.S. advisers time and again.

This caused the Pentagon, CIA and ambassador to convince President Lyndon Johnson that we would have to do the job ourselves.