Letters to the Editor for Sept. 5, 2022: More facts, less rhetoric

More facts, less rhetoric

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent guest column by Del. Michael J. Webert would have you believe high gas prices are the result of President Joe Biden’s regulations and members of the Virginia General Assembly. Webert cited no regulation and mentioned some state lawmakers “support a complete moratorium on new fossil fuel infrastructure." I don't know of any such moratorium in place.

Webert failed to mention that in the midst of these high gas prices, each the big oil companies reported record profits ($17-$18 billion) for the second quarter this year. When those reports came out, gas prices started significantly falling — or was it that supposed federal regulations suddenly disappeared?

I understand supply and demand. I also understand that during the pandemic, demand was low and many gas wells were closed.

It has taken time to produce sufficient supply, but what about these record single-quarter profits? We need more facts and less political rhetoric.

Jack Reasor.