Letters to the Editor for Sept. 5, 2022: Not very convincing

Not very convincing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I found the recent guest column from Tyler Cowen, "Saudi-backed LIV Golf is nothing to be upset about," to be interesting but not very convincing.

Toward the end of his article, Cowen admitted that the Saudis can and do kill humans at will. His following comment, "I also see the kingdom as capable of change," caused me to remember the story of the scorpion and the frog.

The frog agreed to carry the scorpion to the other side of the pond only after the scorpion promised he had changed, and he would not sting the frog after reaching the other side. When they reached the other side, however, the scorpion stung the frog, killing him.

Dying, the frog asked why the scorpion had killed him. The scorpion replied, "Because it's my nature."

Mary Griffith.