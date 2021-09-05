Letters to the Editor for Sept. 6, 2021: Sister Vicky's kindness touched many families

Sister Vicky’s kindness touched many families

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

One day in late 2010, there was a knock at the door. As I opened it, a quiet, diminutive woman with a medical bag introduced herself as Sister Victoria Segura, M.D., from Bon Secours Hospice. Over the next year, she visited my father, who was in failing health. She provided comfort with her gentle voice and kind eyes.

My family is profoundly grateful that Sister Vicky helped put my dad at ease. Instead of being tortured by the process of traveling to see doctors constantly, he was able to live his final year in relative comfort in his home of over 30 years.

Sister Vicky opened our eyes to what hospice care entailed, which for her meant compassion, empathy and dignity. End-of-life care need not be antiseptic. In this age of vitriol and division, it was nice to read Lewis Brissman’s op-ed appreciation of Sister Vicky in the Aug. 28 Times-Dispatch upon her death earlier that week. It was an honor not only to her but to all the families who were fortunate enough to be touched by her kindness.

Stephanie O’Shea.