Letters to the Editor for Sept. 7, 2021: U.S. should rethink who has power to wage war

U.S. should rethink who has power to wage war

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As we watch the consequences of our nation-building fiasco in Afghanistan, it seems America needs to rethink the power of any president to wage war. Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden represent democratically elected leaders. But military commanders they are not.

It is time that Congress became, once again, the central and only authority and representative of the American people when it comes to war. A single elected individual never should have the power to wage war for years and years. A single elected individual never was supposed to have such authority.

No commission, no election and no hand-wringing can correct the failure of the past 20 years in Afghanistan. No effort will be made to account for the $2 trillion-plus spent. No amount of grief will bring back the dead or heal the broken. We made Osama bin Laden pay for his attack on Sept. 11, 2001. But the true impact of that day continues to be seen everywhere.

Congress, it is time for you to take over all matters of war.

Larry Marchant.