Letters to the Editor for Sept. 8, 2021: AARP Virginia encourages food-relief efforts in Sept.

AARP Virginia encourages

food-relief efforts in Sept.

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

AARP Virginia has had a long-standing partnership with the Federation of Virginia Food Banks to fight food insecurity across the commonwealth. From August 2020 to March 2021, despite the limitations placed on efforts by the COVID-19 pandemic, AARP’s support of the “We Care” food boxes made a difference in the lives of more than 30,000 seniors in Virginia.

September 2021 is Hunger Action Month. AARP Virginia is asking readers such as yourself to consider what role you may play in fighting food insecurity in your community.

There are food pantries and hunger support agencies all over the state — some supported by public funding, others by private funding at such places as churches or community centers. Suggestions for how you can participate this year include leading a food collection drive through groups you're in, such as your neighborhood, a book club, a retired teacher unit, an AARP chapter, an alumnae group of your high school, a homeowners association or a civic organization.