By any name or rebrand,

a familiar Taliban and ISIS

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

According to recent news reports about the crisis in Afghanistan, both the Taliban and ISIS have rebranded themselves as the "New and Improved Taliban" and as ISIS-K.

As far as I'm concerned, call it what you will — but come on, people. Bottom line: If it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck and looks like a duck, then it is a duck. Period.

Jim Elliott.