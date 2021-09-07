 Skip to main content
Letters to the Editor for Sept. 8, 2021: Hoping for decorum as Lee statue is taken down
Hoping for decorum as

Lee statue is taken down

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Virginia Supreme Court's unanimous rulings clearing the way for the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue were inevitable. As resident Alice Massie said, the statue had become a lightning rod for disruption and conflict.

What I dread, however, is the enthusiastic vitriol — foul language and crass behavior — more than likely to accommodate the removal of Lee. I was there when Stonewall Jackson came down July 1, 2020.

Moving forward, let's see how Virginia will adjust to "the values of today."

Ellen Ball.

Richmond.

