Letters to the Editor for Sept. 8, 2021: Logic and emotion create a gap that's hard to close

Logic and emotion create

a gap that's hard to close

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When I was growing up in the 1970s and '80s, it never dawned on me that people didn't process thought the same way I did. Some maybe were a little smarter or slower. Some were more cheerful and easier to talk to, while others were not. So I tended to grin and bear it, without knowing why, when agreeable talk was not in the script.

But with the advent of TV opinion news shows, along with new technology delivering directed thoughts and opinions, my understanding of people has changed. For example, after trying to rationalize opposing views such as "was it a fair election" or "should I get the vaccine," I think there is a simple explanation for why many people can't find common ground. It boils down to how we think. Do we think based on logic, or do we think based on emotion?