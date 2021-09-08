Letters to the Editor for Sept. 9, 2021: In Virginia and Kabul, a sense of orthodoxy

In Virginia and Kabul,
a sense of orthodoxy
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Two events coincided recently that have arresting similarities. On the same day the Virginia Supreme Court ruled in favor of the state to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue, the Taliban in Kabul began whitewashing the walls that had advertisements for women's hair salons.
A Taliban spokesman said the advertisements "were not in accordance with our cultural values." The Taliban parrot the words of racial justice crusaders in Virginia who have destroyed and whitewashed a central part of the history of the commonwealth. The cultural values are the same: the imposition of orthodoxy. The Virginia orthodoxy uses the words "racist traitors" in the same way the Taliban uses whitewash. The intent for both is to purify, purify, purify.
From the quiet and craven removal of Confederate monuments in Farmville, to the oleaginous, self-righteous justification of the University of Virginia removing the Lewis and Clark monument, and culminating in the drama of watching Virginia Military Institute voluntarily disembowel itself by altering, removing and then pretending that nothing has changed and the truth is something else — if the possibility of offense could exist, whatever offends (not in accordance with our values) must be eliminated, destroyed, whitewashed and the truth recast.
The removal of the Lee statue will be the final atrocity committed here in the guise of diversity and inclusion (our values). In reality, it is the iron fist of conformity, orthodoxy and compliance justified through the repetition of slogans. The result is a sullen, hollow and diminished society.
Keith Dickson.
Virginia Beach.