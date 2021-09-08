Letters to the Editor for Sept. 9, 2021: In Virginia and Kabul, a sense of orthodoxy

In Virginia and Kabul,

a sense of orthodoxy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Two events coincided recently that have arresting similarities. On the same day the Virginia Supreme Court ruled in favor of the state to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee from Monument Avenue, the Taliban in Kabul began whitewashing the walls that had advertisements for women's hair salons.

A Taliban spokesman said the advertisements "were not in accordance with our cultural values." The Taliban parrot the words of racial justice crusaders in Virginia who have destroyed and whitewashed a central part of the history of the commonwealth. The cultural values are the same: the imposition of orthodoxy. The Virginia orthodoxy uses the words "racist traitors" in the same way the Taliban uses whitewash. The intent for both is to purify, purify, purify.