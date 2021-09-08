Letters to the Editor for Sept. 9, 2021: Masking toddlers adds hazards — not safety

Masking toddlers adds

hazards — not safety

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Masking 2-year-olds imposes a clear cost on their mental, physical and developmental well-being — as they are being asked to restrict breathing, breathe through a potentially dirty mask, not see other faces and be deprived of their ability to nonverbally communicate. The virus poses virtually zero threat to healthy 2-year-olds, and there is scant evidence that asymptomatic 2-year-olds can be contagious.

These children are being asked to pay a nontrivial price in exchange for no benefit to themselves. Is there benefit to others? Even if we pretend that it is acceptable for adults to push costs onto 2-year-olds instead of bravely protecting them, where is the evidence that there is any good achieved by forcing 2-year-olds to wear masks? Population-level data on mask mandates does not support this claim.

It is the duty of public health officials to produce clear and compelling data to this effect, if any such data exist. The burden of proof is on them, not parents, as they are the ones demanding an unreasonable sacrifice on the part of our children, and they are supposedly the experts. The state must not demand that we sacrifice our own children’s well-being in the name of public health.