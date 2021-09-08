Letters to the Editor for Sept. 9, 2021: Reflecting on morality amid a Lost Cause relic

Reflecting on morality
amid a Lost Cause relic
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As the Lee statue comes down in Richmond, the former heart of the Confederacy, there are generations of local families who supported the Lost Cause at that time — and many of their descendants still do. A cloak of mythical blindness was woven around the central issue: the morality of owning other humans as property to maintain the backbreaking labor required by an agricultural economy.
There still are organizations whose purpose is to keep those myths alive: the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the Sons of Confederate Veterans, schools, and public buildings and universities named for the generals and politicians of that time. Ancestor worship might be a heathen idea and practice to many Virginians, but what else is this?
Mary Harris.
Midlothian.