Letters to the Editor for Sept. 9, 2021: Wittman's email surveys on war are questioned

Wittman's email surveys

on war are questioned

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Since President Joe Biden announced the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, has flooded my email inbox with surveys, asking me if I approve of the decision to withdraw and the conduct of the withdrawal. Wittman’s phony surveys are carefully worded to elicit negative responses attacking Biden and his administration.

Wittman took office in December 2007 and started serving on the House Armed Services Committee in 2011. He has been in Congress for roughly 14 of the 20 years of the Afghanistan War, and he has been on the Armed Services Committee for 10 years. There is not a single recorded instance of Wittman demanding hearings into the mission, objective, content or cost of the war. Now he is calling for a 9/11-style commission to investigate it.

Nearly 2,500 American military members died in the Afghanistan War, more than 20,000 were wounded and many of them are disabled. The war cost us roughly $300 million per day, a total of more than $2 trillion. We will spend another $2 trillion or more for health care, disability payments and more for the wounded, disabled and the 800,000 who served. These postwar expenses will peak after 2048.