Letters to the Editor, Jan. 7, 2021: Some 'legal voters' see election fraud

Some 'legal voters'
see election fraud
Editor, Times-Dispatch,
In response to an earlier Letter to the Editor: I'll see David Butler's "Chicken Little" and raise him an "The Emperor's New Clothes." The "president-select" rode his virtual campaign into Washington on the back of an unprecedented (and unvetted) harvest of mail-in ballots in select blue counties — in the dead of night no less.
You can play "Hail to the Chief" all you want, but 70-plus-million legal voters know a fraud when they see one.
Tom Eaton.
Chesterfield.