 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor, Jan. 7, 2021: Some 'legal voters' see election fraud
1 comment

Letters to the Editor, Jan. 7, 2021: Some 'legal voters' see election fraud

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

Some 'legal voters'

see election fraud

Editor, Times-Dispatch,

In response to an earlier Letter to the Editor: I'll see David Butler's "Chicken Little" and raise him an "The Emperor's New Clothes." The "president-select" rode his virtual campaign into Washington on the back of an unprecedented (and unvetted) harvest of mail-in ballots in select blue counties — in the dead of night no less.

You can play "Hail to the Chief" all you want, but 70-plus-million legal voters know a fraud when they see one.

Tom Eaton.

Chesterfield.

1 comment

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News