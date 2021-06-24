Letters to the Editor, June 25, 2021: (Four letters plus COD)

Only military heroism

earns Medal of Honor

Mary Lou Bolger’s June 21 Letter to the Editor expressing disappointment that Virginia’s U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, voted against awarding the Medal of Honor to the police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol, shows her lack of knowledge of the criteria for awarding the Medal of Honor. The medal is reserved for members of the military who demonstrate uncommon valor and heroism above and beyond the normal requirement of our service personnel in armed conflicts with the enemies of our country. The riots or insurrection of Jan. 6, or whatever you desire to label it, was not a military action. I take nothing away from the officers who stood their ground and did their duty to protect the U.S. Capitol and Good, but this was not a military operation and the officers are not military personnel. Once we start giving the Medal of Honor away to civilians, the medal loses its prestige. Good did what was correct, which is not always popular, but it was the right thing to do. There are many police or civilian awards that probably could be presented to the officers who performed outstandingly on Jan. 6. Also, the correct designation is the “Medal of Honor” — not the Congressional Medal of Honor.