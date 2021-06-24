Letters to the Editor, June 25, 2021: (Four letters plus COD)

Use imagination to find ideas for new statues
Empty pedestals? Suggested statues?
Definitely Patrick Henry on the Soldiers and Sailors plinth. Gabriel Prosser, Elizabeth Van Lew, Capt. John Smith, Pocahontas, George Washington, George Mason (the last two were slave owners but also much more), John Mitchell Jr. (fighting editor of the Richmond Planet), former President Abraham Lincoln, Maggie L. Walker, Gen. Godfrey Weitzel (whose Union troops were first to enter Richmond), Gen. George Thomas (Virginia native and hero of Chickamauga), and many other Virginia notables to be named later, are eligible for ascension to these now-barren bases.
Where is our imagination?
Tom and Lynn Johnston.
Henrico.
Hanover’s school-related workers earn gratitude
Thank you for the great reporting by Holly Prestidge on Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS). The articles appearing in the June 18 and 19 editions of The Times-Dispatch gave an in-depth look at the school year from the viewpoint of parents, students, teachers and administrators. What the school system and community achieved was nothing short of miraculous.
So many deserve kudos for this accomplishment: the bus drivers who had extra cleaning duties as well as supervising social distancing, the crossing guards who had unprecedented traffic, the custodians who had mega-cleaning duties, the cafeteria workers who reworked their food selections and methods of serving, the parents who volunteered to transport their children to and from school to free up bus space, the people responsible for expanding the start and dismissal times to allow for increased traffic, the administrators who looked at all areas of the school day to mitigate the possibility of COVID-19 spread, the students who choose virtual learning making it possible to adequately social distance, the teachers who put a critical eye to classroom activities and who had extra teaching assignments, and finally, the students who adjusted to the many new protocols.
Throughout this race the community cheered at every turn. The race was won and HCPS students are the winners.
Doreen D. Peay.
Mechanicsville.
Common sense needed
to prevent nonsense
The road to reducing partisan divisiveness in the country needs not be littered with zero-sum gain political wins and losses. Simple common sense is the way to pave that road with rational compromises that each side can abide by.
Defunding the police is a flawed argument that defies common sense. Statistics overwhelmingly show that cities that have defunded police or reduced the police force have seen dramatic spikes in crime, violence and murders. This irrefutable cause-and-effect relationship argues that there should be investment in the police, not defunding. The investment should be used to weed out bad cops, implement comprehensive race relations training and the addition of social services staff to help handle nonviolent situations.
Common sense also points to the folly of eliminating the U.S. Senate filibuster because it is politically motivated and shortsighted. It goes against the original intention of the U.S. Constitution’s Founding Fathers’ intent to prevent the majority political party from steamrolling the minority party. And it undoubtedly would lead to a pendulum effect in which the party coming into power will try to undo or negate the accomplishments or legislation enacted by the previous party.
The application of common sense drastically is needed to address the crisis at the country’s southern border. Liberal-thinking people who want to demonstrate how progressive they are should turn their attention internally. It would be much more productive to create realistic paths to citizenship for the “Dreamers” and immigrants who already reside in the United States. Focusing on allowing entry for illegal immigrants at the border risks accelerating the spread of COVID-19, the incidence of human trafficking and the infiltration of illegal drugs.
Implementing commonsense thinking and action is more practical when both political parties can agree on areas where their circles of interest intersect to their mutual benefit.
Conversely, to continue to bicker and point fingers at each other doesn’t just ignore common sense — it perpetuates common nonsense.
Bruce Kelley.
Henrico.
Only military heroism
earns Medal of Honor
Mary Lou Bolger’s June 21 Letter to the Editor expressing disappointment that Virginia’s U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th, voted against awarding the Medal of Honor to the police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol, shows her lack of knowledge of the criteria for awarding the Medal of Honor. The medal is reserved for members of the military who demonstrate uncommon valor and heroism above and beyond the normal requirement of our service personnel in armed conflicts with the enemies of our country. The riots or insurrection of Jan. 6, or whatever you desire to label it, was not a military action. I take nothing away from the officers who stood their ground and did their duty to protect the U.S. Capitol and Good, but this was not a military operation and the officers are not military personnel. Once we start giving the Medal of Honor away to civilians, the medal loses its prestige. Good did what was correct, which is not always popular, but it was the right thing to do. There are many police or civilian awards that probably could be presented to the officers who performed outstandingly on Jan. 6. Also, the correct designation is the “Medal of Honor” — not the Congressional Medal of Honor.