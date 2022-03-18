Letters to the Editor March 19, 2022: Stand with them

Stand with them

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Today, we are witnessing atrocities being committed by Russian soldiers in Ukraine. There already are more than 2 million refugees and thousands of dead civilians. It is shameful Russian forces targeted a missile in Kyiv near the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center that commemorates the 33,000 Jews killed there September 1941. Now, soldiers are targeting hospitals and other civilian areas.

There still are hundreds of Holocaust survivors in Ukraine. They have seen many atrocities in their lives and now they are witnessing more of them.

The Virginia Holocaust Museum strongly condemns the vicious war being waged by Russia against the Ukrainian people. We also condemn the use of the Holocaust or calling Ukrainians Nazis as a reason for the Russian attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, of Jewish-Ukrainian heritage, can only be praised for his leadership.

Speak up against intolerance and hatred. Tell Holocaust survivors and other victims of the war you stand with them. Donate. Call your elected officials. Make your voices heard.

Samuel H. Asher.

Executive Director,

Virginia Holocaust Museum.