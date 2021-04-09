Letters to the Editor: Richmond casino proposal

Casino site must earn approval from residents
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
“A car wreck in slow motion,” as stated by Richard Meagher — in an April 4 column by Michael Paul Williams about how the casino project must be equitable, is an apt descriptor for the latest adventure of City Council, a possible casino project in Richmond. Three of the initial six proposals, including at least one from a Native American group, were eliminated with little detail or justification provided by city leaders. Now we are left with three finalists and a selection process that inevitably pits neighborhoods and council members against each other rather than encouraging any sort of cooperative vision of the future for the entire city.
It would have been more sensible and certainly more transparent to follow Danville’s lead, pick a site and then solicit bids. The downtown site, recommended by Convergence Strategy Group consultants, would have been the best choice. It could have replaced the Richmond Coliseum blight and provided an anchor for future development. It is interesting that none of the six proposals included the location favored by the experts. Perhaps there is another Navy Hill development waiting in the wings?
Williams is correct in observing that an equitable, just and fair outcome will result only if the project benefits residents who are in the communities immediately surrounding the casino, as well as the city at large. He asserts that the decision should be made by those residents — not for them — which is what could happen to any of the three neighborhoods as the current process moves forward.
If the city electorate is presented with an acceptable casino option, then that’s good, but no proposal should come before the voters without the support of the council member and residents in the most impacted neighborhood. Unless a proposal garners this crucial local support, it should not move forward, certainly not to a citywide referendum.
Jeffery Schul.
Richmond.
No need for casinos
to locate in Virginia
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We do not need five casinos in the state. The idea that Richmond is entertaining building casinos in commercial, industrial areas is just nuts. These facilities belong in locations such as the National Harbor on the Potomac River, outside of Washington, D.C., in a market that is a major international travel destination.
Roger Provo.
Fredericksburg.
Mental health not issue
in gambling operations
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Patricia Kinser’s April 5 Letter to the Editor outlines several reasons why she is opposed to a casino opening in Richmond. She refers to evidence and studies that show the destructive nature of casinos and would lead you to believe that people who work for or patronize a casino suffer mental health issues. As you might expect, there are two sides to this coin. Research also shows that the effects of moderate or sensible gambling can help increase your ability to focus and increase mental alertness; improve evidence-based decision-making skills; and stimulate and engage neurological pathways within one’s brain that can help prevent mental decline. Gambling involves constant analytic thought and on the fly, recalculation of odds, payouts, losses and hedging strategies that make your basic statistics class look simple. Gambling involves research, preparation and data-driven decisions.
Her other arguments against the casino range from “dirty money” — whatever that is — to climate change. The cities that are under consideration are all in areas that could use some revitalization. The environmental damage has already been done, and a new project would allow the opportunity to repair problems and implement new technologies to minimize or possibly reverse further damage. Plus, it seems to me that every time someone opposes a project they cite environmental impact. I will give you that argument when you stop using a car and go off the grid because everything you do has a negative impact on the environment. Your convenience doesn’t allow for a double standard.
In short, I fully support and cannot wait to a have casino in Richmond. My bigger concern is whether or not our leadership can get out of its own way and make it happen. I’d say the odds are about 50-50.
Mark Busser.
Richmond.
Movieland site is Va. Historic Landmark
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I support the Fan District Association’s opposition to erecting a gambling casino on the Movieland at Boulevard Square property.
The proposed casino would bring an inappropriate image and activity to the principal entry corridor for our city’s heralded museum complex and sports facilities. What message does a gambling casino convey to our citizens, visitors, students and children?
Moreover, the Movieland building is a designated Virginia Historic Landmark and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It is significant to Richmond’s industrial history, both Black and white, and successfully has been adapted for a much appreciated new use. The preservation of our cultural heritage is more important than ever.
Calder Loth.
Senior Architectural Historian (Ret.),Virginia Department of Historic Resources.Richmond.
Vote as if casino site
will be in your area
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The proposed casino for the city of Richmond presents its citizens with a thorny problem. City Council will choose an operator and venue, subject to approval in a November citywide referendum.
The referendum will allow a majority of voters to approve the casino in a neighborhood other than their own. All of Richmond will share the proceeds. The lucky few near the casino get to reap its construction and traffic nuisances by themselves. This says nothing of the crime and distress that seem to accompany casinos. This was documented by studies described in the The Washington Post when Maryland considered changing its gaming laws several years ago.
I encourage all Richmonders to vote like the new casino will be in your neighborhood. Do not let gambling gain a foothold in our city. Today’s casino in a distant neighborhood might become tomorrow’s gaming parlor near your home.
Thomas Kunsitis.
Richmond.
Bally’s Corp. grand social experiment could harm city
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With its $100 million payout to the city of Richmond, Bally’s Corp. is poised to build a casino behind the Shops at Stratford Hills at the crossroad of Chippenham Parkway and Powhite Parkway. Tightknit, river-focused neighborhoods all along Forest Hill Avenue are outraged by the specter of a casino near their homes, churches and public schools. But Bally’s also will be conducting a grand social experiment in which all of Richmond’s residents will be guinea pigs.
Since COVID-19, Bally’s has been expanding its casino operations. But it also recently bought its way into television, rebranding Fox Sports as Bally Sports TV (on WRLH-TV, locally) and it’s purchased online sports betting and daily fantasy sports operators, such as Bet.Works, SportCaller and Monkey Knife Fight Acquisitions. In short, Bally’s intends to be an all-channel gaming provider — much like Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, but for gambling.
All this matters to more than just the folks along Forest Hill. Until now, no community ever has been saturated by so many gambling-related opportunities and triggers. If we allow it, Bally’s will build a 20-story beacon of gambling; it will broadcast live on WRLH with odds and picks connected to live sports events; and it will pull all of this together with immersive mobile apps resulting in a multiformat gambling ecosystem centered right here in RVA.
Saturating Richmond in this way is concerning because problem gamblers are not able to disengage from gambling. Even folks who are unaffected by problem gambling understand how addictive video games, livestreamed sports and plain old cellphone notifications can be. Richmond’s residents soon could be steeped in Bally’s gaming content. Problem gambling matters and adolescent problem gambling is an emerging public health problem. Does Richmond really want to be on the cutting edge of that?
Victoria Shivy.
Richmond.