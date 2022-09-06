Letters to the editor

Youngkin's wrong on education reform

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It took real hutzpah for Gov. Glenn Youngkin to show up for photo ops at recent Richmond Public Schools events associated with teaching awards and the opening of the new school year.

His support for public education in Virginia, especially for struggling urban schools like those in Richmond, is a mile wide, but only an inch deep, as he works to divert badly needed public education funds to so-called lab schools. These schools will operate in competition with local public schools, which are the only realistic choice for most families, and I assume they will be required to have the kind of sanitized curricula the governor prefers, with no discussion of historical topics or current issues that could be controversial or divisive.

I suppose the governor's tip line will also be open to receive complaints about teachers in those schools who attempt any such heresies, as it is now for complaints about public school teachers. If that is education reform Youngkin style, deliver us from it.

Thomas A. Edmonds.

Henrico.

Biden should be ashamed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

President Joe Biden stooped to a new low when he ordered the commandant of the Marine Corps to provide two Marines in dress blues for the backdrop of his political speech. The military, and Marines in particular, owe their loyalty to the American public and not to an individual. Biden should be ashamed.

C.J. Goode Jr.

Glen Allen

Biden is wrong on rhetoric

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Few Americans would deny that our current president, Joe Biden, has many good qualities both personally and politically.

However, his recent rather extreme rhetoric as a sitting U.S. president calling his Republican political opponents semi-fascists is an untruth and demeans not only the office of the president but unfairly labels the 74 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump as extreme radicals of the worst order! More moderate Americans may be wondering, where is that Democratic presidential candidate of only a couple years ago who promised to unite us and to heal the deep wounds of extreme partisanship?

Instead, we have seen and heard such divisive rhetoric/actions as defund the police, an appalling lack of aggressive border enforcement against illegal immigration combined with a recent presidential decision to forgive nearly a trillion dollars of unpaid college student loans, which in effect passes both the burden and costs of such a decision onto the thousands of non-college families in the country. How do any of these actions help fulfill the president’s promise to unify us and make us stronger as a nation? Whether you are Republican, Democrat or Independent the only honest answer to that question is ... they don't!

David Edmunds.

Midlothian.

Disappointed with plan for Lee Circle

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a Richmond native and former member of the Urban Design Committee there, I am disappointed with the plan for Lee Circle.

A clear line of sight for motorists entering the intersection should be an element of the design. A place for neighbors to enjoy together, perhaps a small Byrd Park style fountain, would be nice.

The current design with secluded pathways seems to be conceived in a reactionary fear of people gathering together. A more inspirational signal to send would be to celebrate the openness of Richmond to have a vision of joy rather than paranoia.

W. Mead Usry.

Hartfield.

Algae blooms are not limited to Fountain Lake

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Regarding the story "Algae mucking up Fountain Lake,” I sympathize with the residents and visitors at Byrd Park’s Fountain Lake. As a resident of Wyndham in Henrico County for 20-plus years, I have seen the water quality in Wyndham Lake owned by The Dominion Club become increasingly poor over the last decade, with more frequent and extensive harmful algal blooms killing fish, smelling awful and making the water toxic to humans and animals.

Like so many problems, the best solution is prevention. Draining Fountain Lake or treating the water is, at best, a temporary solution. A cause of algal blooms is excess nutrient runoff. A primary culprit is runoff from synthetic fertilizers applied to lawns as opposed to organic options used properly — i.e., soil testing and using the appropriate amount of fertilizer. We use tens of millions of pounds of synthetic fertilizers on our lawns every year. They do little to improve soil or plant health being great at “greening up” the lawn without conferring long term benefits. Algal blooms will continue to be a serious health problem as long as we do nothing to prevent them.

Stuart Austin.