Letters to the editor

Youngkin’s test score remarks appalling

I was a teacher for 28 years in the Lynchburg City Schools system before I retired five years ago and moved to Glen Allen to be closer to family. I was appalled at Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s remarks about the recent drop in reading and math scores on Monday. His solution is to point fingers at his predecessors, saying that they made the “choice” to fail. This is further evidence of his ignorance about public education and another hit to the morale of those who are involved in the teaching profession. He has no clue about what goes on in classrooms around the state.

Teachers are making every effort to ensure their students are safe and that they have a rich learning environment, all while being underpaid and under-resourced. They have had the Herculean task these past three years of trying to maintain the educational standards in Virginia while teaching remotely and under duress. Teachers should be applauded for stepping up to the task. Instead, they are accused of “grooming” children or teaching critical race theory or making white children feel guilty about slavery (none of which is happening) and have to live in fear that their name will appear on Youngkin’s tip line.

Most parents I encountered as a teacher readily admitted they couldn’t do a teacher’s job, nor would they want to. I have no respect for someone looking for someone to blame when they should be asking educators what they can do to help.

Governor's energy policy 'on target'

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is right on target with his energy initiative. It is thoughtful and science-based, and will enhance Virginia’s economy and keep energy prices affordable for all Virginians. The governor proposes using all of Virginia’s and America’s energy resources, such as natural gas and oil, renewables and new, promising nuclear power produced by Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) possibly located on old coal sites.

Unfortunately, the energy policy we see coming out of Washington, and what had been coming out of Richmond before Youngkin, is detrimental to our well-being, our jobs and the environment. The Democrats in Virginia and D.C. have declared war on domestic energy by attempting to phase out natural gas and oil. Perhaps they don’t understand that we can’t eat without the fertilizer produced by natural gas or that gas and oil are used to make medicines, plastics, resins, solvents, clothing, etc.

Europe is fast learning the folly of this policy with the EU, indicating that it is essential for Europe to have adequate supplies of natural gas and nuclear energy. Germany is even open to looking into fracking for natural gas production.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, said recently that “America should have been pumping more oil and gas.” Dimon told a congressional committee that his bank will not embrace a ban on investing in oil and gas. According to Forbes, he said: “Absolutely not, and that would be the road to hell for America.” Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, while curtailing domestic production, is begging the Saudis, the dictators in Venezuela and even Iran for more fossil fuels. He is depleting our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to dangerously low levels.

