Letters to the editor

Frustration over Social Security benefits

Dear Editor:

The 8.7% rise in Social Security benefits is a joke. If I understand it correctly, this is promulgated upon increases in housing and gas prices. First of all, I believe these figures to be low in regard to both housing and gasoline prices. In any event, not everyone owns a house, and not everyone owns an automobile. However, everyone has to eat. For the cost-of-living adjustment to be truly fair, it should be calculated upon food prices, which have risen anywhere from 30% to 300% per item over the past year. Another instance in which the COLA is low is the price of electricity. Dominion has just raised their rates 12.2% per 1,000 kWhs. Whoever is responsible for calculating the COLA should be fired.

Incidentally, one wonders how much of a raise the members of Congress will receive? Any bets it will be more than the 8.7% they so generously give out to old people living on a fixed income?

Sherry Angell.

Chester.Student loan forgiveness plan ‘doomed to fail’

Dear Editor:

President Joe Biden’s plan of student loan forgiveness is doomed to fail. It leaves the program in limbo as to what happens next year. What likelihood is there that the student debtors will simply resume payments in the future, or will they sit back waiting for another handout? Or do future federal budgets include a half-trillion every year?

To solve the problem, one must go to causation. It is the colleges and universities that early on recognized it would be easier to get a signature on a note for $20,000 than to collect $10,000 in cash, and they began to increase tuitions at a rate of at least double the consumer price index. The schools seem to enjoy the sacred cow role with no one pointing the finger at them. The result is that many institutions are demanding tuitions five times greater than a generation ago.

It is suggested that the president and the secretary of education simply ask the nation’s schools to credit their current and former students with a reduction to their loans or to rebate a sum directly to them if the loan has been paid off. The payoff might be from $2,000 to $5,000 for each year the student attended that school. It is, after all, this body of educators who caused the problem, and it is nothing less than absurd to put the financial burden on the guiltless taxpayers.

The schools may actually welcome this opportunity to dismount the tiger they have been riding. They surely know this monster they have created must not be allowed to continue.

Soon, if not already, they will be having trouble filling up a freshman class. They are aware it has to end, and this may bring about a reduction of future tuitions or, at least, put an end to unreasonable increases.

Rod Sterling.

Glen Allen.Stop for pedestrians crossing at a crosswalk

Dear Editor:

Drivers are supposed to stop for pedestrians crossing at a crosswalk. But the law also says that “no pedestrian shall enter or cross an intersection in disregard of approaching traffic.” If a pedestrian is already in the street, drivers should stop and let them cross. If the pedestrian is just waiting to cross, they should wait until all lanes are clear. One car may stop, but cars in other lanes may not see them or have time to stop. If you stop for a pedestrian waiting to cross and they wave you on, please just move on. They have to judge when it is safe to cross.

Becky Dale.