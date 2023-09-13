Love is all you need for family

Thank you for highlighting the same-sex couple family in your article (“2 Richmond ladies, 2 babies and 241,000 followers,” Aug. 31) and for its prominent front-page placement. I found this article to be refreshing and heartwarming.

My wife and I are both allies of persons in the LGBTQ+ community and were delighted to read a positive story that helps to normalize same-sex households. So often we hear and read negative and hateful comments about same-sex parents. It has been my experience in ministry that such negativity, ironically, is found within the beliefs and teachings of many religious denominations whose members pretend to know God’s moral code of sexuality for us!

This story focuses on what is really important in a family unit: love, not gender identity, which just may be more in line with God’s design for the world — if I could be so bold as to pretend to know his will. I also applaud and have great respect for Caitlyn and “Wanda” and their openness to let their story be made public even at the risk of further negativity. This courage and love can help to change minds. To quote a T-shirt of mine, “Love is love, and it wins.”

Wayne Swatlowski.

Richmond.

Casino losing steam amongst Richmonders

As decorated writers go, Michael Paul Williams often writes articles I do not get behind. However, his Richmond casino column ("Is economic exploitation the answer to our child care problem?," Sept, 6) caught my attention and my support. Williams is absolutely correct that the mayor and his crew are dangling another carrot to lure Richmond residents to vote yes for the casino this November. Let us not forgot that another carrot was mentioned a few months ago where a yes vote could equate to a 2-cent reduction in the Richmond Real Estate Property Tax Rate. Do these efforts feel like some form of bribery?

The Richmond Child Care and Education Trust Fund is a new cause, but certainly needed. Another cause that the mayor did not mention is the sewer overflow problem, but that is not as shiny as helping children when it comes to headlines. Residents who pay their property taxes, their utility bills, their meals taxes, etc., have no idea what shiny new prize they are buying that day.

I voted for the casino in 2021 because I know the Walmsley area and how badly it needs development. If I were still a resident this November, I would have to vote against the casino now. The presence of politicians, council members, a school superintendent and the rest of that crew slobbering over this casino just seems too slippery for my trust.

Bob Putney.