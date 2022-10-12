Letters to the editor

Thumbs down to

Short Pump drink plan

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am writing in response to the article in Tuesday’s Times-Dispatch about Short Pump Town Center applying for a permit to allow people who have bought alcoholic beverages from a mall restaurant to carry them out and then consume them in the open-air areas of the mall. This seems to me to be a very bad idea.

Given the amount of violence that exists in our society today as well as the extreme prevalence of guns in Virginia, fueling these with alcohol is not wise. This is not a move that will make me feel safer when I want to go out shopping.

Lyons Burke.

Richmond.

Virginia should be part

of Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent article in The Times-Dispatch, “Rising seas threaten tax base for Virginia’s coastal counties,” outlines a dire situation — both environmentally and fiscally — for our state’s coastal communities. The current and projected sea rise in Virginia make it clear how important it is for the state to remain a participant in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The RGGI, which counts 11 states as participants, is a cap-and-fund system. Carbon dioxide-emitting plants must buy allowances for every short ton of carbon dioxide they emit, and these funds are distributed to energy-efficient programs for low-income Virginians and the Community Flood Preparedness Fund. The RGGI helps Virginians both by pressuring utilities to cut the emissions that help drive our coastal flooding and by helping those most vulnerable to its consequences. This flood preparedness funding serves the mountain region as well as the coast. The RGGI has returned $452 million to Virginia since the start of 2021.

As the article makes clear, “an additional foot of sea level rise seems nearly unavoidable over the next 30 years along the Virginia waterfront,” and financial losses in coastal areas like Middlesex County are projected to be about 10% over that period.

The current and future losses that sea level rise inflict on our state should compel Gov. Glenn Youngkin to rethink his current plan to pull Virginia out of the RGGI, and religious leaders and the Southern Environmental Law Center agree. Virginians can post public comments on the governor’s proposal on the Virginia Regulatory Town Hall online portal.

RGGI is the only market-based measure currently in place to address climate change in Virginia, based on the idea that polluting plants should pay for the CO2 they release. RGGI should remain in place while we enact more measures that include this effective concept of accountability.

Catherine Epstein.

Lexington.

‘Monument Avenue was

and is a beautiful spot’

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter by Harold Landis completely missed the point about Monument Avenue and its late statuary. Let’s begin by stating that slavery was the Black Holocaust in every sense of the word. Just as one cannot imagine memorial statuary to Adolf Hitler, Hermann Goering, Joseph Goebbels or Heinrich Himmler in Berlin or Vienna, one can hardly imagine statuary to men who actively fought to preserve the right to enslave human beings.

The “noble” fight to preserve “states’ rights” is merely a convenient canard. My point is that just as the erection of a monument has symbolic meaning, so does the removal of said monument. Monument Avenue was and is a beautiful spot, and it has the potential to be even more beautiful by erecting statuary or fountains that reflect and memorialize our better selves.

Steven Linas.