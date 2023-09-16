Church rebuilds guide for LGBTQ+ youth

It is so disheartening and disturbing to see Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration and others targeting the LGBTQIA+ community with their harmful proposed legislation, particularly those pieces aimed at transgender and nonbinary students and athletes (“Activists, candidates, parents call for LGBTQ+ support amid state elections,” Aug. 31). Youngkin’s administration removed an LGBTQIA+ Resource Guide for Youth from the Virginia Department of Health webpage. This was in response to an inquiry from The Daily Wire. The whole page was taken down for “a redesign based on public demand,” according to officials.

The Social Action Ministry of the Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Glen Allen found an archived copy of the guide. We used that as a starting point in designing our own guide, adding some resources and deleting others. This guide can be found on our webpage at uuccglenallen.org by scrolling down the page and clicking the “UUCC Supports Resources for LBGTQIA+ Youth” link. Sunlight (and education) is the best disinfectant.

John O. Everett, Ross Varin and Robin Allman, Social Action Ministry, UUCC

Richmond.

A new stance on school choice programs

I once wrote a letter to the editor about I how was opposed to school choice programs. Today I write to you, on the eve of crucial elections, with an evolving ideology.

While I do still believe that school choice programs divert public funds from schools starving for additional support, I believe that a local private school has the resources my child requires to succeed. My local school division disagrees.

My child has had an Individualized Education Plan since the first grade. He is now in sixth grade. Despite additional services and resources in place, my child continues to struggle academically and socially. He has an autism diagnosis from a licensed clinical psychologist and has been followed by a licensed pediatric psychiatrist for years. His pediatrician, who he has been seeing since birth, also knows his struggles.

In an effort to provide our child with the best opportunities in life, we found a small, special education school. This school boasts “every student here is working on something.” This is where our son belongs.

Public schools can, and do, provide funding for private school placement in certain situations for special education students. We have requested and been denied private placement through the local public school system. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act is a federal law that ensures a free appropriate public education to eligible disabled students in the least restrictive environment. The least restrictive environment, who determines that definition?

The educators making the decision about where my child attends school have never stepped foot into the special education school we want him to attend yet are quick to dismiss it. They are unable to pick him out of a classroom of students yet are certain they know what is best for him.

As his parent, my voice matters. My choice matters.

Kelley Taylor.

Henrico.

The idea of seniors needs rebranding

I appreciated Melissa Andrew's column on ageism ("New age discrimination bill represents a giant step forward," Sept. 9). As a senior in her 90s, I have personally experienced a lot of agism in my lifetime. We seem to be aware of the term "racism" or "sexism," but when you mention ageism, you just get a blank stare. Why can't people acknowledge that 60 is really 60 and you can feel really good and go on to have many active years? Whenever I have a serious condition that will hold me back for awhile, I give the surgeon a copy of the small book I wrote about hiking the Appalachian Trail, finishing at 70. Also being invited to be present at MCV reception for first-year doctors wearing my biking outfit, it was fun telling them that unless they were going to be pediatricians, a large number of their patients were going to be in their 60s and quite healthy and active. We need to rethink the ideas we currently have about seniors.

Emily Kimball.