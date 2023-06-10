It’s simple: More guns equals more death

Let’s imagine for a moment that the NRA and gun manufacturers’ ideal has come true. Everybody is armed. And imagine that situation when the tragedy outside the Altria Theater on Tuesday unfurled.

Does anyone seriously think that all those frightened and angry people would not have made the situation worse? How many more people would have been slaughtered? How would police have found the murderer when everyone was waving their own guns around?

Our Republican leaders have started to concede that we should keep guns “away from criminals,” but many of these tragedies of aggression or accident are carried out by everyday people who are drunk or mad or distracted. What might have been a fistfight or a slap becomes something much worse when guns are readily available.

First and foremost, we the people need to stop going along with the idea that everybody should be armed. Suicides and accidental injuries and deaths by guns far outnumber gun injuries or deaths by criminals. When guns are available, accidents and suicide attempts are more likely to kill. When a criminal invades a house, the occupants are much more likely to be hurt if they have a gun in the house, not the other way around.

We can do something about this. None of us wants to live in this nightmare of violence. We regulate cars, toys, consumer goods and food production for safety. Of course we should regulate killing machines!

Nancy Trego.

Richmond.

Lieutenant governor unfit for office

We were watching local coverage of the dreadful graduation day shooting outside the Altria Theater on Tuesday afternoon when Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears went to the microphone following local officials’ press conference. We received her appearance respectfully, befitting the high office that she holds.

She quickly dissipated that attitude, however, by launching into an extended and emotional rant in defense of “law-abiding gun owners” and attacking several officials (notably not including the governor) as “responsible” — apparently for two murders and injuries to several more, although she was not specific. Both her attitude and her message were highly inappropriate for the circumstances. It took the lieutenant governor only a matter of minutes to convince us that she is quite unfit to hold that position.

George and Betsy

Somerville.

Richmond.

Governor, GOP abdicate responsibility

On June 6, 1944, Allied forces began the long-awaited battle to liberate Europe from the deadly grip of Nazism that had slaughtered millions of innocent citizens.

On June 6, 2023, we were again witness to the needless slaughter of innocent civilians, but this time here at home in Richmond. This “war” has been ongoing and spiraling within our shores for over two decades. So, what do we continue to do after each such occurrence?

On Page A7 of the June 7 edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the governor states his administration “continues to monitor the situation.” This begs the question, What is it that needs monitoring? Just do what you swore to do, i.e., protect the people whom you pledged to serve and protect.

You do this by supporting a ban on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and ghost weapons. You do this by supporting background checks and a waiting period on all firearm purchases from any licensed seller, and heavy fines, including jail terms, for violations of these and other related laws on the books. These and other commonsense measures would curb the carnage that occurs daily these days.

The lieutenant governor asks, “Who is in charge? … Let’s start naming names.” To this I would respond, “Your party and its stand on gun ownership.” The Republican Party has abdicated all responsibility in protecting the public from senseless gun violence or offering any meaningful solution to the problem that is supported by a majority of the public.

Readers of the newspaper that day would notice all Democrats quoted expressed sadness of the events that unfolded and offered condolences to those personally touched by this tragedy.

It would truly be refreshing to have our politicians put aside party ideology and work together to keep this cancer from metastasizing deeper into our society.

Yogi Jain.

Chester.

Students need only follow the ‘golden rule’

The June 3 editorial from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “Theocracy’s foot in the door,” accurately described the dangers posed by theocracy-based legislation in many statehouses across the country.

Legislators who suggest that there is no separation between God and government are human beings with human failings. Their group-think theologies would invariably be tinged with their own sense of what Scripture should be emphasized, de-emphasized or ignored outright. Hence, biblical instruction in public schools would inevitably come to reflect the priorities, values and agenda of the legislators, course developers and teachers.

The only moral code that is needed by students is the universally accepted golden rule: “Do unto others as you would have done unto yourself.” If adhered to, this would cure all that ails us.

Mark W. Siegel.

Henrico.

Repeal the Second Amendment

The Second Amendment must be repealed or amended. It is not holy script. It has served its purpose and is now obsolete. We are no longer its beneficiaries; we have become its victims.

We, our children and grandchildren, cannot continue to be shackled by political considerations. We must have reasonable laws to protect ourselves from irresponsible persons and from emotionally troubled persons.

Firearms are dangerous instrumentalities. Firearms must be registered, licensed, tested and insured. Firearm owners and firearm possessors must be tested, licensed and insured. Firearms manufacturers and vendors must have responsibility. The time has come, and it is now.

Marvin Rosman.