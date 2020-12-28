Lettter to editor, Dec. 28, 2020: 'Stolen' election claim always must be negated

'Stolen' election claims

always must be negated

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Several recent letters to this page have expressed concern about a rigged presidential election. The latest, from Dale Jarvis, claims that potential fraud should be taken seriously because so many people have suspicions.

Here’s the problem: the matter has been taken seriously. Dozens of lawsuits have been summarily dismissed. From state courts to the U.S. Supreme Court, esteemed jurists — many of them appointed by President Donald Trump himself — have ruled that such cases have no basis in law or fact. There are only two possibilities for Americans’ echoing Trump’s claims. Either they have been gaslighted by a professional con man. Or they know their statements are false, which makes them bullies unconcerned about the harm they are doing to other Americans, our democratic processes, or the national image. These people would have felt at home at a Joseph McCarthy rally.

Still, who can blame them? Trump has spent four years demonstrating that unchecked aggression and falsehoods get you ahead in this country, at least with one subset of the population. It’s a compelling shtick because it’s so straightforward.