Other voices

With stay-at-home mandates resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, governments have had to find new — and sometimes better — ways of communicating with the public, and enabling the public to communicate with them.

Public meetings, with constituents and officials crowded into auditoriums, were out of the question.

In addition to the inevitable Zoom meetings and live streams, Albemarle County began taking some of its activities out of the auditorium and into the community.

Realizing how effective it was this past summer, Albemarle has made that strategy a permanent part of its repertoire. It has set up a dedicated van, funded with federal pandemic aid money, to travel to county events and locations.

The van already has been deployed at some events to hand out information, said Emily Kilroy, the county’s director of communications and public engagement. “We could use it for area master planning and small area planning — projects out in the community, rather than having [citizens] to come to the county” office buildings.

Sounds good. Bringing government to the people should improve communications and citizen involvement — and therefore improve government itself.