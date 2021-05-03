Send note to writer re 60-day limit Correspondent of the Day, May 4, 2021:\

‘Parney’ brings joy

to minor league ball

Praise for Todd “Parney” Parnell, chief executive officer of the minor league baseball team, wearer of outrageous pants and exuberant cheerleader of the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Never letting the antiquated ballpark nor the long-promised new one dim his enthusiasm, Parney consistently has brought joy and fun to the minor league’s park. And in Sunday’s Richmond Times-Dispatch, Parney said he hopes the ballpark is “a healing place.”