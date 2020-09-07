Sept. 8, 2020, Letter to the Editor: Nonbeliever OK with others' religious faith

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nonbeliever OK with

others' religious faith

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My recent letter, “Reader disagrees on importance of religion,” suggested that economically secure persons who increasingly trust science as a reliable source of truth are likely to stop believing in the fanciful stories found in traditional religions (for example, that Jesus is one-third God) produced several letters in response.

Charles Bagwell and Dave Lawrence responded by saying science is limited and can’t answer the big questions such as “how” and “why” we are here, while Lori Calderone implied that those who choose to reject fanciful religious stories risk the possibility of living meaningless and purposeless lives. Balderdash.

Science is a logical method of divining answers to questions and the nature of these questions is boundless. The fact that some questions involve subject matters that are difficult to measure simply means that the answers will come slowly. The process of evolution (answering the question of how we came to be), for example, slowly has become the most thoroughly supported theory in existence, continually being confirmed by a multitude of academic disciplines.