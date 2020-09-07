Sept. 8, 2020, Letter to the Editor: Nonbeliever OK with others' religious faith

Nonbeliever OK with
others' religious faith
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My recent letter, “Reader disagrees on importance of religion,” suggested that economically secure persons who increasingly trust science as a reliable source of truth are likely to stop believing in the fanciful stories found in traditional religions (for example, that Jesus is one-third God) produced several letters in response.
Charles Bagwell and Dave Lawrence responded by saying science is limited and can’t answer the big questions such as “how” and “why” we are here, while Lori Calderone implied that those who choose to reject fanciful religious stories risk the possibility of living meaningless and purposeless lives. Balderdash.
Science is a logical method of divining answers to questions and the nature of these questions is boundless. The fact that some questions involve subject matters that are difficult to measure simply means that the answers will come slowly. The process of evolution (answering the question of how we came to be), for example, slowly has become the most thoroughly supported theory in existence, continually being confirmed by a multitude of academic disciplines.
As far as not having the anticipation of heaven as a reason to live a virtuous or purposeful life, I know many, many people who forswear belief in nonsensical things, and yet go about the business of helping others or the planet in a vast variety of ways. Their lives are anything but purposeless.
The amount of chaos and mystery in our world is sometimes frustrating and hurtful and the best way of dealing with it lies in finding connection with loving persons and communities. I personally don’t understand how any adult could benefit by convincing themselves that nonsensical or fanciful religious stories are true. If others find comfort in doing so, however, it’s OK by me.
John Schuiteman.
Ashland.