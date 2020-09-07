Sept. 8, 2020, Letter to the Editor: Overcharges shouldn't be used to pay others' debts

Overcharges shouldn't be used

to pay others' debts

In response to the recent Associated Press news story, “Northam pushes Dominion Energy for overdue electric bill forgiveness”: I do not understand why Gov. Ralph Northam thinks Dominion and other Virginia utility companies should be required to use the funds collected from overcharges to forgive some customers’ past due debts on utility bills.

Overcharge funds, when they exist, should belong to the utility customers who paid their bills. They are the ones who are entitled to those funds. What, if any, safeguards have been proposed to prevent the fraudulent abuse of this debt forgiveness program? Customers who are past due should be on some type of a repayment plan and not be given an open invitation to work the system at the expense of those who pay their utility bills as required.