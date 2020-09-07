Sept. 8, 2020, Letter to the Editor: Reader responds to assail on legal system

Reader responds to
assail on legal system
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The outrageous, arrogant and condescending letter, “Is lawsuit engendering contempt for the law?” from Correspondent of the Day David Abraham regarding the legal proceedings about removal of the Robert E. Lee statue requires a rebuttal.
Abraham denounces the lawsuit to block the statue’s removal. This lawsuit pivots on restrictions in the original deed giving the statue and the land under it to the commonwealth of Virginia. Because this deed is old — more than 100 years — Abraham denounces its application asking: “Can you imagine anything more ridiculous?” He would no doubt similarly object to the application of an even older document beginning with the phrase, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union…”
Abraham denounces the American legal system as “a tool of the oppressing class.” Would he prefer the former Soviet Union’s courts or the current Chinese government’s opaque legal system?
In his letter, Abraham goes on to say, “We have been taught to disobey bad laws.” Who teaches this claptrap anyway? Just who determines that a law is a bad law? It certainly seems, in Abraham’s eyes, not the Congress or the General Assembly. No doubt he and his cohorts will judge for us which laws are bad. I was taught if you don’t like a law, work to change it — don’t thumb your nose at it.
Abraham also says if the courts disallow removal of the Lee statue that Gov. Ralph Northam or Mayor Levar Stoney should just remove it anyway. Ignore the courts, or it will be removed by illegal force.
Abraham’s attack on the American legal system is right out of Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals.” His goal seems to be sowing chaos, disorder and anarchy so he and his coterie can replace this government with a socialist dictatorship.
Thomas V. Van Auken.
Bon Air.