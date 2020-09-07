Sept. 8, 2020, Letter to the Editor: Reader responds to assail on legal system

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reader responds to

assail on legal system

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The outrageous, arrogant and condescending letter, “Is lawsuit engendering contempt for the law?” from Correspondent of the Day David Abraham regarding the legal proceedings about removal of the Robert E. Lee statue requires a rebuttal.

Abraham denounces the lawsuit to block the statue’s removal. This lawsuit pivots on restrictions in the original deed giving the statue and the land under it to the commonwealth of Virginia. Because this deed is old — more than 100 years — Abraham denounces its application asking: “Can you imagine anything more ridiculous?” He would no doubt similarly object to the application of an even older document beginning with the phrase, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union…”

Abraham denounces the American legal system as “a tool of the oppressing class.” Would he prefer the former Soviet Union’s courts or the current Chinese government’s opaque legal system?