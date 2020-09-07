Sept. 8, 2020 Letter to the Editor: Richmond police need attitude adjustment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richmond police need

attitude adjustment

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The reports, photos and videos of the reaction of Richmond police officers to protests outside the city’s Justice Center are very concerning. The police seemed far too eager to physically confront peaceful demonstrators standing up for the welfare of the incarcerated within.

Have city officials learned nothing from the experiences of months of demonstrations? City officers must learn to apply patience rather than force. A man with a bicycle standing in front of a stationary truck poses no immediate harm or danger. What is lost by allowing him to simply stand in place, rather than chasing him down and tackling him onto the concrete?

Wednesday’s confrontations reaffirm that our police force — and especially its leaders — need a serious attitude adjustment. They need thorough and repeated training in de-escalation skills; and they need to learn to maintain calm and personal control as they face the challenges of both maintaining civic order and protecting the rights of citizens to speak out and be heard.