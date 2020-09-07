Sept. 8, 2020 Letter to the Editor: Richmond police need attitude adjustment

Richmond police need
attitude adjustment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The reports, photos and videos of the reaction of Richmond police officers to protests outside the city’s Justice Center are very concerning. The police seemed far too eager to physically confront peaceful demonstrators standing up for the welfare of the incarcerated within.
Have city officials learned nothing from the experiences of months of demonstrations? City officers must learn to apply patience rather than force. A man with a bicycle standing in front of a stationary truck poses no immediate harm or danger. What is lost by allowing him to simply stand in place, rather than chasing him down and tackling him onto the concrete?
Wednesday’s confrontations reaffirm that our police force — and especially its leaders — need a serious attitude adjustment. They need thorough and repeated training in de-escalation skills; and they need to learn to maintain calm and personal control as they face the challenges of both maintaining civic order and protecting the rights of citizens to speak out and be heard.
The primary responsibility of Richmond’s police officers is to keep the peace. Until city leaders re-evaluate what constitutes appropriate behavior from those officers, and until we establish an independent civilian review board to examine that behavior, I’m afraid we will continue to experience unnecessary violence, injury and even the death of our citizens. Wednesday’s use of force was uncalled for — and should be a clear warning to local elected officials and police leadership that policing in Richmond and central Virginia must change.
Paul Fleisher.
Richmond.