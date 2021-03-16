XX Do not use: Letter, March 17, 2021: Tribute to victims of virus impressive

 Skip to main content
COD Letter, March 17, 2021: (Thursday)

Tribute to victims

of virus impressive

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The tribute to the lives of Virginians who succumbed to COVID-19 (and for whom COVID-19 was a death contributing factor) was meticulously written in the Times Dispatch Feb. 21, 2021.

In several pages of that paper, rows and rows of men and women were listed alphabetically along with a neat photograph in color, all but a few unidentified, We are talking about over 1,600 people.

I am impressed that the staff of our newspaper made it all important to recognize the many Virginians who didn't survive.

Jane Joel Knox.

Richmond.

