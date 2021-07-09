XX Letter to the Editor, July 10 2021: Eviction protections were extended; returned to rewrite?

(HOLD LETTER: was extended thru 7/31. I sent note to writer on 7/9, 2021)

Eviction protections

need to be extended

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On June 17th, The Richmond Times-Dispatch announced Gov. Ralph Northam's refusal to continue eviction protections past June 30. Now more than ever, as Virginians seek to regain their footing amidst a global pandemic, the ability for communities to survive and thrive within their homes relies on the availability of affordable and equitable housing access.

According to data from the 2021 U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, 29% of Virginia renters reported little to no confidence in their ability to pay rent next month, while 1 in 3 Black renters stated this same lack of confidence. These levels of concern, uncertainty and fear have been exacerbated by the extreme economic and social loss propagated by the pandemic.

Northam should extend the eviction protections and also propose a longer-term eviction protection and education resolution to administer reconciliation for this systemic issue. Please take a moment today to demand an equitable extension of eviction protections by calling the governor's office at (804) 786-2211. Thank you so much for your help and support.