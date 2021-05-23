XX Letter to the Editor, May 24, 2021: Big Pharma; cut, can't document claims

Big Pharma profited

from pandemic vaccines

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Big Pharma is the false hero of this pandemic and, therefore, it is an incredible disservice to the American people to raise them up as such. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson developed their vaccines, largely, because of federal grant funding, which comes from us — the taxpayers. This exemplifies how the successes of Big Pharma are built on the backs of the government and American people.

Therefore, the very least they could do is pay their fair share of taxes and invest back in America, helping out the economy, education system, healthcare system and infrastructures that have been detrimentally impacted by COVID-19. In 2021, Pfizer, alone, is projected to bring in $15 billion in sales. I, for one, believe that we have given Pfizer enough between our tax dollars and our health. The American people deserve a financial return on their investment. By taxing Big Pharma, money will be reinvested in our communities. They do not deserve to profit from this pandemic.