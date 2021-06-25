Your 2 Cents

In regard to Marvin Rosman’s Two Cents item on June 19, “Virginia is searching for ways to spend this year’s $1 billion surplus, which we received from the federal government that borrowed the money by increasing the federal debt that we now owe and will have to be paid back. Has anyone thought of returning the money and decreasing our children’s and grandchildren’s debt?” I did that on April 5. I wrote “void” on my $1,400 stimulus check and sent it to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., along with a note stating the same reason that Rosman suggested. So far I have not heard from Pelosi.