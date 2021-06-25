Your 2 Cents

The U.S. Senate’s filibuster rule in effect forces representatives of both parties to work with each other and reach a consensus. This is not a bad thing.
Mark Corbelli,
North Chesterfield
***
It seems to me appropriate that the Arthur Ashe statue be moved to the intersection of Monument Avenue and Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Has this been seriously considered?
Burwell Robinson,
Richmond
***
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the high inflation rate will “wane.” That might be so, but the smaller food containers, cans, cereal boxes, etc., will not “wane.” We will have them forever.
Daniel De Gaust,
Goochland
***
While reading that local law enforcement will have to use “discretion” when again enforcing the state law prohibiting face coverings in public, how easily can discretion become discrimination?
David Stiles,
North Chesterfield
***
In regard to Marvin Rosman’s Two Cents item on June 19, “Virginia is searching for ways to spend this year’s $1 billion surplus, which we received from the federal government that borrowed the money by increasing the federal debt that we now owe and will have to be paid back. Has anyone thought of returning the money and decreasing our children’s and grandchildren’s debt?” I did that on April 5. I wrote “void” on my $1,400 stimulus check and sent it to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., along with a note stating the same reason that Rosman suggested. So far I have not heard from Pelosi.
Billy Hott,
Lanexa