Schapiro: For Va. GOP, Tuesday scarier than Halloween

More frightening than Halloween for Virginia Republicans is Election Day.
The hostility for Donald Trump that is expected to deliver the state for Joe Biden in a fourth consecutive Democratic presidential win here, ensure a third term in the U.S. Senate for Mark Warner and, perhaps, hand Democrats another congressional seat has been building in Virginia for four years, fueling steady gains for a party that less than a decade ago was largely locked out of power.
There was the Gov. Ralph Northam-led landslide in 2017 that was a referendum on the president. Democrats again swept the three statewide offices, complementing that triumph with a 15-seat pickup in the House of Delegates that opened it to record numbers of women, Blacks and Hispanics and its first transgender member. Republicans held the House only because a lottery decided a tied race in their favor.
In 2018, helped by a strong re-election victory by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, the vice presidential nominee two years earlier, Democrats wrested the U.S. House delegation with wins in the state’s blue metropolitan regions: the Richmond area, South Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia. All the new Democratic winners were women, a reminder that revulsion for Trump has a distinct gender dimension.
And in 2019, the House and Virginia Senate tipped Democratic. In taking back both, Democrats took total control of Virginia government for the first time in 26 years. They did so ahead of the 2021 redistricting that could, because of albeit-slowing population growth but accelerating diversity, perpetuate Democratic hegemony for another 10 years.
2020 is the year in which Democratic momentum, demographics, coronavirus-caused economic anxiety and an easing of voting restrictions — a consequence of the party flip in the General Assembly and the pandemic — likely align to complete Virginia’s transition from red to purple to blue.
It is a transition already confirmed by the activity — more precisely, the inactivity — here of the national candidates, even before COVID-19, particularly for Democrats, turned the campaign virtual.
The reality that Trump might be defeated privately cheers Virginia Republicans, who believe that — absent the target that is the president — voters, especially independents and disaffected moderate Republicans, will return to the fold, restoring the party’s competitive footing in the suburbs in time for the 2021 gubernatorial election. Conversely, Democrats look to next year as a test that, post-Trump, the diversity within the electorate is sufficient to keep them winning.
Support Local Journalism
It’s a gamble for both parties, though the risks might be higher for Republicans because the loss of support that quickened in the Trump era already was underway, reducing the GOP base to older, conservative whites, most of them males, and many living in the thinly populated countryside.
During that brief, shining moment Virginia was a swing state, the traffic of presidential candidates was, as the vehicular equivalent is in Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads, heavy and nonstop. In 2008, 2012 and 2016 — in the primaries and general elections — Virginia saw them all and often: Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, John McCain, Mitt Romney, Mike Huckabee and others.
Oh, for the good old days.
After securing the nomination, Biden — who appeared in Richmond for a fundraiser in August 2019 and Norfolk ahead of Virginia’s March presidential primary — pretty much ignored the state. It’s a reminder of the one thing candidates can’t replace: time. They don’t waste it in states they’re certain to lose or those they’re certain to win.
Biden’s wife, Jill, stopped in Virginia, making masked, socially distanced appearances in Richmond, Henrico County and Hampton Roads. In Richmond she was accompanied by Mayor Levar Stoney, who — facing a crowded field — is looking to Biden coattails to help him to a second term.
Doug Emhoff, husband of Kamala Harris, the vice presidential nominee, visited Richmond, Henrico, Norfolk and Northern Virginia and Harris spoke at a Sept. 11 observance in Fairfax County. Democrats mostly have had to make do with commercials — online and on the air — for their candidate fix.
The presidential ads, by both parties, are fast and furious, and — paired with those for the Senate and House candidates — reinforce the increasingly national tone of politics in a state where, historically, it was more personal than partisan.
Vice President Mike Pence made a couple of stops in Virginia, including one last month at Virginia Military Institute, shortly after a report that Trump had described the nation’s war dead as “suckers” and “losers.” Though the trip had been planned for some time, it looked like an attempt by the administration to signal support for men and women in uniform.
The coronavirus did not prevent Trump from staging an airport rally in Newport News in late September that state officials feared would become a superspreader event. And though the president would test positive for COVID-19 about a week later, it was Northam who first came down with the virus.
That was a pre-Halloween scare from which both would recover, though — for Trump and Republicans — maybe not politically.
Contact Jeff E. Schapiro at (804) 649-6814 or jschapiro@timesdispatch.com. Listen to his podcast, Capitol Chat, on Richmond.com. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter, @RTDSchapiro. Listen to his analysis at 8:45 a.m. Friday on VPM News, 88.9 FM.