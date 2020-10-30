Schapiro: For Va. GOP, Tuesday scarier than Halloween

2020 is the year in which Democratic momentum, demographics, coronavirus-caused economic anxiety and an easing of voting restrictions — a consequence of the party flip in the General Assembly and the pandemic — likely align to complete Virginia’s transition from red to purple to blue.

It is a transition already confirmed by the activity — more precisely, the inactivity — here of the national candidates, even before COVID-19, particularly for Democrats, turned the campaign virtual.

The reality that Trump might be defeated privately cheers Virginia Republicans, who believe that — absent the target that is the president — voters, especially independents and disaffected moderate Republicans, will return to the fold, restoring the party’s competitive footing in the suburbs in time for the 2021 gubernatorial election. Conversely, Democrats look to next year as a test that, post-Trump, the diversity within the electorate is sufficient to keep them winning.

It’s a gamble for both parties, though the risks might be higher for Republicans because the loss of support that quickened in the Trump era already was underway, reducing the GOP base to older, conservative whites, most of them males, and many living in the thinly populated countryside.