Veteran reporter Lisa Vernon Sparks joins the Opinions team

But what I wanted to know is how did these journalists get this information? I grew up in New York City, watched TV news and read The New York Daily News and New York Post, and even the New York Times here and there, but it never occurred to me how much effort went in to gathering information and reporting news.

I could appreciate the hard work and dedication. I realized what journalists did was not only powerful and an important service to the public, it was exciting, too — and an equally rewarding career as being a performing artist.

Fast forward to the present. As I embrace my new role with the Richmond Times-Dispatch as an opinions editor, I am reflecting on my long journey as a journalist, the first “aha” moment sparking my curiosity and what it means to me today.

What we do is a powerful service to the public so readers can make informed choices on issues that shape their lives. I have been blessed to have had the opportunity to tell stories through the eyes of people affected and bring the community’s narrative to life, while spurring important conversation. I am thrilled to join an incredible team at the RTD and have an opportunity to offer perspective and fact-based, solutions-focused commentary on issues.