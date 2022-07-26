Williams: Richmond's Confederate monuments are mostly gone. Police transparency remains a problem.

Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A retraction doesn’t necessarily amount to true contrition. So it remains unclear whether the Richmond Police Department learned anything from June 1, 2020.

That was the day police teargassed peaceful protesters at the Robert E. Lee monument, then offered shifting explanations that did not hold up under scrutiny.

Mayor Levar Stoney, in a piece in The New York Times, called the gassing unintentional. But the RPD, as part of a settlement with six demonstrators after losing a federal court case, recently released videos of that evening at the Lee statue and the statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart a block away. The videos seem to contradict some of the reports made by officers, according to Eric Kolenich’s story in Tuesday’s Times-Dispatch.

Those monuments, as you may have noticed, are gone.

Police forthrightness and transparency in Richmond and elsewhere remain an issue.

On July 1, Richmond police retracted its statement from two years ago, saying, “it does appear, at the time tear gas was initially dispersed at the Lee monument, that the crowd was peaceful.

“There were no RPD officers cut off by violent protesters at the Lee monument. There was no need for gas at Lee monument to get RPD officers to safety,” the department states in the retraction.

But the retraction, in the context of a lawsuit, was grudging and leaves unanswered questions.

“What is police doing about the dishonesty in these reports?” Andrew Bodoh, a lawyer with the firm who represents the demonstrators, asked Monday.

And now, police and the mayor are being cagey about the details surrounding the alleged thwarting of a mass shooting on July 4 at Dogwood Dell.

It’s a measure of the mistrust between Richmond police and the public that skepticism has been voiced about that alleged threat, and not just by the usual suspects. Former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder poo-pooed the official version of events on John Reid’s WRVA radio talk show.

“I haven’t tracked it because there’s nothing to track ... What it sounds like to me is this old story of ‘The Boy Who Cried Wolf,’” Wilder said, conjuring the Aesop’s Fable. “You know, there was no wolf.”

Wilder, Richmond’s mayor from 2005 to 2009, may have intended his remarks to be a dig at Stoney, whom he clearly holds in low regard. But for Wilder to suggest that local law enforcement would collude in such a scheme suggests that Richmond police have a lot of trust building to do.

Yes, the uptick in violent crime in cities such as Richmond has many folks willing to put the brakes on accountability or much in the way of tinkering with law enforcement.

Politicians — from Stoney with his big raise for city police to President Joe Biden’s proposal to pump billions of dollars into policing and crime prevention — are loath to associate with the “defund the police” movement. But money won’t necessarily buy trust in policing, fix what ails it, or reduce violent crime.

A problem with policing — perhaps the problem — is its roots in systemic racism. Law enforcement has a long history of being infiltrated with and otherwise populated by white supremacists.

In April 2019, the Division of Capitol Police fired Sgt. Robert A. Stamm after he was accused of having “an affinity” for white supremacy symbols. That same month, the Chesterfield County Police Department fired officer Daniel Morley, a school resource officer, after confirming his affiliation with Identity Evropa, a white supremacist organization.

Two years after George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer led protesters to take to the streets, we are still witnessing familiar episodes of undue violence against Black men. That includes the slaying of Jayland Walker, shot more than 40 times by police officers in Akron, Ohio, as he fled them unarmed. Meanwhile, white mass shooters in Buffalo, N.Y., and Highland Park, Ill., were apprehended unharmed.

But policing’s problems transcend race. There was the inexplicable inaction by nearly 400 police officers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as an 18-year-old mass shooter killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24. And among the startling revelations to come out of the congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection is that the Secret Service deleted agent text messages from that day.

Any law enforcement official who’d authorize the deletion of such potential evidence is either grossly incompetent or hiding something. The Secret Service, as it turns out, is way too secretive, with loyalties — Donald Trump or the Constitution? — that are difficult to discern. The sworn police officers who saw fit to participate in the insurrection clearly picked the former.

Just because people aren’t marching doesn’t mean we don’t have a problem. Two years later, we can file policing as unfinished business.