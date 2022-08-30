Williams: The bogus Dogwood Dell narrative further erodes trust in Richmond police. We need answers or an exit.

As questions loom over the mass shooting that wasn't or perhaps never was, Richmond Councilman Mike Jones and a RPD police lieutenant prepared to attend a trust building meeting in the heavily Latino Southwood community.

Jones anticipated questions about the two Guatemalan immigrants arrested as suspects in what was loudly trumpeted as a foiled July 4 mass shooting at Dogwood Dell before that narrative began to unravel.

"The facts are playing out," Jones said Tuesday. "What are they charging these guys with?"

The men are in federal custody — one on a gun charge and one on an immigration charge. Neither has been charged with anything related to a planned shooting.

Even as he looks for a path forward, Jones worries that the arrests of these men, in what has become the murkiest of matters, could fuel existing fears and suspicions about the police in the Latino community.

"I don't know what atonement looks like here, but we have to begin that trust building process," he said. "We gain trust in ounces but we lose it in buckets."

Richmond police, like most law enforcement agencies nationwide, didn't have a drop of trust to squander. But that's what Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith did at a July 6 news conference when he stated that Dogwood Dell had been the potential target of a mass shooting during its Independence Day celebration.

Coming as it did two days after a July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, Richmond's foiled plot became national news, with Smith citing Dogwood Dell on CNN.

But as reported August 26 in this newspaper by Patrick Wilson and Chris Suarez, the tipster not only had not specified a location, but Smith's own department had provided him with information in writing before the news conference that the location of any potential incident was "unknown," according to new records the Times-Dispatch obtained under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.

Smith said last week that Richmond detectives could not corroborate the tipster's allegation of a shooting plot. This, despite the fanfare surrounding that news conference attended by Mayor Levar Stoney and several city council members, including Jones.

But the Stoney administration, in its messaging, refuses to acknowledge that we were bamboozled.

"It is evident that the media cannot perceive that two things can be true simultaneously – that a target can be perceived as unknown while also deducing the most logical target," said Lincoln Saunders, the city's chief administrative officer. "In the case of July 4th, a logical conclusion had to be made, and the Chief made it."

Also in the August 26 story, Saunders -- acknowledging communications "missteps" -- said police should have taken more time to review and approve the chief's planned remarks before sending out notification of a news conference.

That's spin in defense of the indefensible.

Smith's subordinates gave him accurate information. The chief, for whatever reason, instead chose a false narrative at the news conference and amplified it on national TV. He doubled down on it, even after it was debunked in court when a prosecutor told a judge that he lacked evidence that Dogwood Dell was the target.

In the process, Smith apparently did not consider the trauma this falsehood might inflict on people who attended the Dogwood Dell event or live nearby.

"It’s kept me up at night," said Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who represents the Dogwood Dell area and was at the Fourth of July event with her children.

“I think the questions that we’re asking are perfectly reasonable," said Lynch, who has asked for a full briefing at the Council's Sept. 6 meeting. "The public opinion spans the spectrum from outright confusion to outright mistrust at this point.”

Stoney hired Smith hastily, with no public input, during the tumultuous summer of 2020. Morale remains a problem within the RPD; violent crime has spiked in Richmond.

Smith, citing his "experience," decided he knew better than investigators. The road to countless unwarranted arrests and shootings is paved with similar hubris, assumptions and poor decision-making. His handling of this situation calls into question the entire account surrounding the alleged plot, or whether there was any threat at all.

Jones maintains that the people who live near Dogwood Dell or attended the Independence Day celebration "are owed something."

We all are owed a chief who'll be square with us, and embrace uncertainty when warranted, instead of pushing a reputation-burnishing narrative. We're also owed an independent investigation of this situation.

Richmond has had three police chiefs in a little more than two years. If we don't get real answers, we should start working on chief No. 4.