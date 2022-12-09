Williams: The Family Foundation, in being denied a meal, gets a taste of its own harsh medicine

In the dispute between Metzger Bar and Butchery and The Family Foundation of Virginia, any regular reader of my column knows where my sympathies lie.

The German-inspired eatery in Richmond’s Church Hill — co-owned by culinary star Brittanny Anderson — canceled the reservation for an event by the Family Foundation, a faith-based, conservative Christian organization staunchly opposed to marriage equality and abortion rights.

Service was denied “after the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic human rights in Virginia,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

“We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision,” it said.

Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation, posted a Dec. 1 response on Facebook that read: “We’ve Been Canceled! Again.” She said the cancellation took place an hour and a half before the event was set to take place.

She cited the denial of food service to the Richmond 34, Virginia Union University students who in 1960 held sit-ins at the whites-only lunch counter of Thalhimers department store in Downtown Richmond. (Frankly, this current-day imbroglio seems more like asking those students to cater a White Citizens’ Council benefit.)

Cobb lamented a double standard “where some believe [Colorado Baker] Jack Phillips must be forced to create a wedding cake as part of the celebration of a same-sex ceremony but any business should be able to deny basic goods and services to those who hold biblical values around marriage.”

Well, I wouldn’t call grilled radicchio, pears, duck confit and pine nut crunch “basic.” And if I were Cobb, I would hesitate to raise a huff about denial of service when that’s a high-profile aspect of your organization’s brand.

But that’s a layman’s take. Let’s ask the experts.

Douglas Laycock, a professor of constitutional law and religious studies at the University of Virginia, said he has defended the right of wedding vendors to refuse to assist with same-sex weddings, which he called a protected act of religious conscience. He adds that he would not defend their right to refuse to serve LGBTQ people other goods and services; nor would he defend Metzger’s right to refuse service to conservative Christians or a conservative Christian group.

“It is the difference between refusing to serve a person, because of that person’s identity or viewpoint, and refusing to assist with a particular event where participation would violate one’s conscience,” he said.

“The actual facts here seem to fall between the stools,” he said. “What the restaurant apparently said is that its staff would not be comfortable serving these people. That is no more defensible than to say my staff would not be comfortable serving gay people. That is an always-available rationale for refusing service to whoever I choose.”

But he noted the fundraising aspect of the Family Foundation event.

“Refusing to assist with fundraising for a cause you deeply disagree with is the political equivalent of refusing to assist with a same-sex wedding because it violates your conscience. It is about free speech, not the free exercise of religion, but the claims are analogous. It is based on the event, not the person.”

Laycock does not believe the restaurant should be liable of violating any discrimination law that may apply. But breach of contract is another matter.

“They had a contract. They breached that contract at the last minute in a way that did maximum damage to the group. I think they clearly could have refused to make the reservation when first asked. But you can waive your First Amendment rights, as by making a contract not to exercise them.”

Kurt Lash, the E. Claiborne Robins Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of Richmond, called this controversy ironic, occurring as it did during the Supreme Court’s consideration of whether a web designer can refuse to design wedding sites for gay couples.

That case — 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis — “involves the right of artists to speak or not speak,” he said. In 303 Creative’s case, that’s artistic expression.

But that’s not the case here.

“The restaurant staff’s objections seem to involve expressive political activity, activity motivated by the religious commitments of the Family Foundation,” Lash said. “The only way one knows about political and religious beliefs are through expressive activities like those engaged in by the Family Foundation. In other words, the discrimination was based upon the expressive activities of the Family Foundation.”

The Constitution does not prohibit this kind of discrimination, since there is no state action involved, he said. “Civil rights laws can prohibit this kind of discrimination, though I am not aware of any Virginia laws that do so.”

There’s the court of law and the court of public opinion. Here’s one:

In seeking to deny same-sex couples their wedding cake, the Family Foundation should not be shocked when they, too, don’t get to eat.