Opportunity VCU has been waiting for arrives Saturday in the form of the Black & Gold Game

It’s something the Rams have been waiting for.

“Waiting for our opportunity,” freshman wing Alphonzo “Fats” Billups III said Friday.

And that opportunity will arrive on Saturday — the chance for this year’s VCU men’s basketball team, that’s new in a lot of ways, to play in front of public eyes for the first time. The occasion is the program's annual Black & Gold Game intrasquad scrimmage

The Rams’ seven newcomers, the most since sixth-year coach Mike Rhoades’ first season in 2017-18, could make this year’s Black & Gold Game particularly valuable for a squad whose potential garnered the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll, released on Thursday.

It’ll be the latest mile marker in what’s been a productive offseason to this point, one that’s brought to light how versatile VCU’s new amalgamation of talent could be.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Siegel Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., entrance is free and all seating will be general admission.

“I think everybody is a weapon on this team,” said forward Brandon Johns Jr. Friday, a Michigan transfer. “I think everybody can be used to their full ability all the time.”

Billups (Varina) and Johns are two of the new faces, a group that also includes freshman forward Christian Fermin, junior guard Zeb Jackson (Michigan transfer), freshman forward Toibu “Tobi” Lawal, freshman forward Obinnaya Okafor and senior guard David Shriver (Hartford transfer).

And it’s the newcomers’ impact that coach Mike Rhoades considers one of the two most encouraging observations he’s gleaned from the offseason so far.

“Those guys are going to help us — are really going to help us,” Rhoades said Friday. “I’m really proud of them. … It’s almost like they’ve been here before.”

The other most encouraging quality about the Rams that Rhoades has seen is an abundance of depth — so much so that he has characterized this group as the deepest he’s had in his tenure as VCU’s head coach.

And that’s everywhere on the roster, he said, from backcourt to frontcourt. The backcourt seems to be the biggest certainty heading into the season, anchored by guards Ace Baldwin Jr. and Jayden Nunn, the Rams’ lone returning starters. But, over the course of games, the overall depth figures to make for myriad lineup possibilities.

For example, explaining some of the options, Rhoades said VCU could at times this year play with three ball-handers on the court at one time, with Baldwin, Nunn and Jackson. Other times they can match Baldwin or Nunn with bigger wings in Jamir Watkins and Nick Kern.

Then at the “four” and the “five,” or the traditional power forward and center spots, VCU can pair Shriver and Jalen DeLoach at times. Other frontcourt combos could include Shriver and Johns together. But Johns, even at 6-8 and 240 pounds, could slide down to the four spot sometimes, too.

“We just have versatility at both perimeter and in the frontcourt,” Rhoades said. “And I think that can really be an advantage to us.”

Some of the possibilities will show themselves Saturday, with the squad split into two teams of seven for the scrimmage. The program threw in some new wrinkles for Black & Gold this year — for one, Baldwin and Nunn were designated as captains for either team and drafted teammates for their respective squads, instead of the coaching staff picking teams.

Baldwin picked Shriver, Billups, DeLoach, Kern, Okafor and Josh Banks for his team. Nunn selected Johns, Fermin, Watkins, Lawal, Jackson and Arnold Henderson VI (St. Christopher’s).

Billups feels the teams are pretty even.

“We’re probably going to get the win, though,” he joked.

Rhoades said the coaching staff had no influence on the selection of teams. Assistant coach Brent Scott and director of operations Jimmy Martelli will coach Baldwin’s team, and associate head coach Jamal Brunt and assistant coach J.D. Byers will coach Nunn’s team.

Game play will consist of three eight-minute segments. Then, with two minutes to go in the third segment, the clock will be stopped and an Elam Ending will be put in place. The Elam Ending, popularized by The Basketball Tournament, involves a target score that is derived by adding 8 points to the score of whichever team is in the lead. Then the team that hits the target score first wins.

It figures to make for a competitive environment in what’s an annual rite of passage for the Rams — one whose importance seems amplified this year, as the new pieces continue to fall into place.

“It allows the older guys to start getting in their rhythm of how they prepare for games,” Rhoades said. “And it helps the new guys, the young guys, find their routine — pregame routine — to get ready for games.

“So it’s a great dress rehearsal. And they’re all excited, too.”