Orange Bowl capsule

Former walk-on Stetson Bennett is still Georgia ‘s starting QB despite a rough outing in the SEC title-game loss to Alabama. Bennett took over early in the season after JT Daniels was injured and never relinquished the job, throwing 24 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. ... Michigan has used two quarterbacks all season. Cade McNamara takes the vast majority of the snaps, but freshman J.J. McCarthy gets used a few times per game, often to take advantage of his mobility. ... Georgia is No. 1 in the country in scoring defense at 9.5 points allowed per game. Michigan is fourth at 16.1.