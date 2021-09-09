Oreo
Life on the list for Travis Green began with a knock at the door of his sister’s Whitcomb Court apartment.
Watch a video of the Lee statue in Richmond being removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
The state is planning to designate a public viewing area for pedestrians at Monument Avenue and Stuart Circle. The area will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and access will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Dominion Energy overcharged its Virginia customers $1.2 billion since 2015, according to testimony filed Friday by a utility expert in an ongo…
Henrico police said they opened an investigation into an incident from the 2016-17 school year based on a tip from Child Protective Services.
Dax Hollifield's dad went unrecruited by UNC. Friday, his son delivered him the game ball after sealing a Hokies victory.
“I grew up a huge North Carolina fan. They told (me) I really wasn't good enough to play for them. ... It hurt a little bit and it sticks with you. I think that spills over to your children too."
'We get to tell a different story:' Virginia unveils what will replace the 1887 time capsule inside Lee monument
The Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue is coming down Wednesday morning. The day before the planned removal, Virginia officials unveiled the 39 artifacts chosen to capture the modern era.
An Aylett man driving a motorcycle was killed and his passenger was seriously injured in a Hanover County crash after they were hit by an impa…
Black drivers are disproportionately stopped and arrested, and they have their cars searched at higher rates than any other race statewide and in the Richmond region, according to a Richmond Times-Dispatch analysis.
Style Weekly, the Richmond region’s alternative news, arts and culture newspaper, has ceased publication after nearly 39 years.