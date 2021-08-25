Appearance

While it is impossible to take a close-up photo of ‘Oumuamua, its dramatic variations in brightness and its unique rotation suggest it is highly elongated — about 10 times longer than it is wide. That aspect ratio is greater than that of any asteroid or comet observed in our solar system to date. ‘Oumuamua also appears to be less than half a mile in length and rocky with a somewhat reddish hue.

Classification

‘Oumuamua was originally classified as a comet since, in a number of ways, that’s what it resembled. However, it lacked any detectable escaping gas that a comet would have. Its shape was also unlike any known comet.

‘Oumuamua was then briefly classified as an asteroid until new measurements found it was accelerating slightly, a sign of a comet.

However, no known asteroid or comet varies as widely in brightness the way this object did, with such a large ratio between length and width.

All these bizarre features even led some researchers to speculate it had alien origins.

In March 2021, some scientists announced a theory that ‘Oumuamua was likely a chunk of nitrogen ice that was chipped off the surface of a Pluto-like planet beyond our solar system.