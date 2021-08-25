In late 2017, an intriguing object flew through our solar system. Its speed and steep trajectory told scientists it was from interstellar space — the first confirmed object from another solar system to visit our solar system.
As scientists raced to observe the object before it disappeared, they had more questions than answers: What was it, where did it come from, what is it made of? The object, named ‘Oumuamua, was difficult to classify, as it acted like a comet but didn’t look like one. In March 2021, some scientists offered another explanation — that it may be a fragment of a Pluto-like exoplanet.
Interstellar space
The sun sends out a constant flow of charged particles called solar wind. This creates a bubble around the sun and its planets called the heliosphere.
Scientists define the beginning of interstellar space as the place where the heliosphere ends and the solar wind stops affecting its surroundings. This is called the heliopause.
Well beyond the orbit of Pluto, at a distance of about 11 billion miles from the sun, interstellar space begins.
Spacecraft in interstellar space
Only two spacecraft have made it to interstellar space: Voyager 1 in 2012 and Voyager 2 in 2018. Both spacecraft were launched in 1977 and are still in communication with Earth.
While the probes are now in interstellar space, they have not truly left the solar system. The boundary of the solar system is considered to be beyond the Oort Cloud, a collection of icy objects in a large spherical shell. It could take the probes 300 years to reach the inner edge of this region.
The New Horizons probe that explored Pluto is also headed toward interstellar space. NASA’s Pioneer 10 and Pioneer 11 have both stopped functioning, but they also are coasting into interstellar space.
There are no current NASA plans to send new spacecraft to interstellar space. There are, however, two satellites designed to study interstellar space from relatively close to Earth.
The Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX) is a small satellite already orbiting Earth. It is gathering data to create the first map of the boundary of interstellar space.
NASA is preparing to launch the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) in 2024. The spacecraft will be positioned about 1 million miles away from Earth. It will help researchers better understand the boundary of the heliosphere.
Name
The object was officially named 1I/2017 U1 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU). In addition to its technical name, scientists dubbed it ‘Oumuamua (pronounced oh-moo-uh-moo-uh), which is Hawaiian for “visitor from afar arriving first.”
Appearance
While it is impossible to take a close-up photo of ‘Oumuamua, its dramatic variations in brightness and its unique rotation suggest it is highly elongated — about 10 times longer than it is wide. That aspect ratio is greater than that of any asteroid or comet observed in our solar system to date. ‘Oumuamua also appears to be less than half a mile in length and rocky with a somewhat reddish hue.
Classification
‘Oumuamua was originally classified as a comet since, in a number of ways, that’s what it resembled. However, it lacked any detectable escaping gas that a comet would have. Its shape was also unlike any known comet.
‘Oumuamua was then briefly classified as an asteroid until new measurements found it was accelerating slightly, a sign of a comet.
However, no known asteroid or comet varies as widely in brightness the way this object did, with such a large ratio between length and width.
All these bizarre features even led some researchers to speculate it had alien origins.
In March 2021, some scientists announced a theory that ‘Oumuamua was likely a chunk of nitrogen ice that was chipped off the surface of a Pluto-like planet beyond our solar system.
‘Oumuamua has still not yet been definitively classified.
Beyond our solar system
Scientists are confident ‘Oumuamua originated beyond our solar system because of its high speed and the trajectory it followed as it whipped around the sun.
When it flew past the sun, it was traveling at a speed of 196,000 mph. This speed couldn’t be due to the influence of the sun’s gravity alone, so it approached the solar system at an already high speed. Scientists believe it was cruising through interstellar space at 59,000 mph before it entered the solar system.
The object’s high speed also means that the sun’s gravity cannot slow it down enough to keep it bound to our solar system. Rather than circling back around on an elliptical path, ‘Oumuamua is following the shape of a hyperbolia — it will keep going out of the solar system and not return.
Discovery
‘Oumuamua was discovered in 2017 by Robert Weryk, an astronomer at the University of Hawaii. He knew immediately from its speed that it was not an ordinary comet or asteroid.
Movement
Rotation
Unusual variations in the object’s brightness suggest it is rotating on more than one axis. The object appears to make a complete rotation every 7.3 hours.
Future path
In 2022, the object is expected to pass above Neptune’s orbit. However, after January 2018, ‘Oumuamua was no longer visible to telescopes.
When it exits our solar system back into interstellar space, it will be traveling at a speed of 59,000 mph, covering one light year in about 11,000 years.
Are there others?
Astronomers estimate that an interstellar object similar to ‘Oumuamua passes through the inner solar system about once per year, but most are too small, faint or far away from Earth to be detected.
However, in 2019, the second known interstellar object was detected. This object, named 2I/Borisov, was very clearly a comet and was recognized as the first interstellar comet ever found.
2I/Borisov spewed out gases and had a composition much like comets seen in our solar system. The object is thought to have been composed of a muddy mixture of water, dust and carbon monoxide. It also had a visible tail.
Many astronomers are optimistic that they will find other interstellar objects, as well as our solar system’s elusive hypothetical extra planet, Planet Nine.