Impacting the Earth

Because the moon is so close to the Earth, its gravitational pull causes predictable rises and falls in sea levels, or tides. High tide happens on the side of the Earth nearest to the moon due to gravity as well as on the side farthest from the moon due to the inertia of water. Low tides occur between these two humps. The moon’s gravitational pull also moderates Earth’s wobble on its axis, leading to a relatively stable climate.

Phases of the moon

The moonlight we see on Earth is actually sunlight reflected off the moon’s surface. Half of the moon’s surface is always illuminated, but the amount of the moon we can see from Earth changes depending on its lunar phase. There are eight phases that occur because the moon orbits the Earth and the Earth orbits the sun. The cycle repeats every 29.5 days.

A new moon occurs when the sun and moon are aligned with the moon positioned between the sun and Earth. Normally, a new moon cannot be seen from Earth.