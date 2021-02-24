The moon is a natural satellite that rotates around the Earth. It is the brightest and largest object in our night sky. Though there are hundreds of moons in our solar system, Earth’s moon is simply called “the moon” because people didn’t know other moons existed until 1610 when Galileo Galilei discovered four moons orbiting Jupiter. Earth’s moon is the fifth-largest moon in the solar system.
The moon moderates Earth’s wobble on its axis, leading to a relatively stable climate. It also causes tides.
Beyond Earth, it is the only place humans have set foot, so far. NASA currently has three robotic spacecraft exploring the moon, and has plans for humans to return to its surface in 2024.
Exploration
The moon was the first place beyond Earth humans tried to reach. The Space Age began in the late 1950s, and the former Soviet Union had the first successes with its Luna program. Luna 1 achieved the first moon flyby in 1959. Later that year, Luna 2 was the first spacecraft to impact the moon’s surface.
NASA followed with a series of robotic Ranger and Surveyor spacecraft. Starting in 1968, the United States began sending crewed missions to the moon.
Today, more than half a dozen nations have sent more than 100 robotic spacecraft to the moon. Nine crewed missions have flown to the moon and back; six of those landed on the moon:
July 16, 1969 Apollo 11: the first humans land on the surface of the moon
Nov. 14, 1969 Apollo 12
Jan. 31, 1971 Apollo 14
July 26, 1971 Apollo 15
April 16, 1972 Apollo 16
Dec. 7, 1972 Apollo 17: the final Apollo mission and the last time humans landed on the moon’s surface
In 1970, Apollo 13 failed to reach the moon’s surface after suffering a critical power and oxygen failure mid-flight. The crew was forced to make an emergency return to Earth, but succeeded without loss of life.
What’s next?
NASA’s Artemis program plans to send the first woman and the next man to the moon by 2024. The program also involves developing a sustainable human presence on the moon to set the stage for further human exploration of Mars.
By the numbers
238,855 miles
average distance from Earth
105+
robotic visits
24
human visitors
12
moonwalkers
27.32 days
length of orbit around Earth
The moon is
3.7 times smaller
than the Earth. If the Earth was the size of a nickel, the moon would be the size of a single green pea.
Lunar terrain
The moon is a rocky body with much of its surface covered in craters. The light areas of the moon are the highlands, and the dark features are impact basins. These light and dark areas represent rocks of different composition and ages.
Rotation and orbit
The moon rotates on its axis at the same rate that it revolves around the Earth (about 27 days). This means that the same side of the moon is always facing the Earth. This is known as the near side of the moon. The far side is sometimes called the “dark side,” which is misleading because there is no side of the moon that is constantly dark. As the moon orbits Earth, different parts of the surface experience day and night. This changing illumination causes the Earth to see the different phases of the moon.
Structure
Like Earth, the moon is composed of different layers: a core, mantle and crust. The inner core is a solid mass about 298 miles in diameter. It is surrounded by a fluid outer core. A partially molten layer surrounds the outer core. The mantle extends from the top of the molten layer to the bottom of the crust. It is roughly 838 miles thick. The crust has a thickness of about 43 miles on the moon’s near-side and 93 miles on the far-side.
Atmosphere: There is no significant atmosphere on the moon, so it cannot trap heat or insulate the surface. This causes the moon’s surface to reach extreme temperatures of about 260 degrees Fahrenheit when in full sun and -280 F when in darkness.
Gravity: There is gravity on the moon, but it is only one-sixth of Earth’s gravity. Because the moon has less mass than Earth, its gravitational pull is weaker. If you weigh 100 pounds on Earth, you’d weigh just 16.6 pounds on the moon.
Moonquakes: The moon experiences moonquakes. Moonquakes that occur deep beneath the surface are caused by the pull of the Earth’s gravity. Moonquakes near the surface can be caused by meteoroid impacts or thermal expansion and contraction of rock.
Water: Numerous missions have detected hydration on the moon. Most concentrations came from craters at the poles that don’t see sunlight. But in 2020, NASA confirmed, for the first time, that there are H2O molecules on the sunlit areas as well. This indicated that water is widely distributed across the moon’s surface.
Impacting the Earth
Because the moon is so close to the Earth, its gravitational pull causes predictable rises and falls in sea levels, or tides. High tide happens on the side of the Earth nearest to the moon due to gravity as well as on the side farthest from the moon due to the inertia of water. Low tides occur between these two humps. The moon’s gravitational pull also moderates Earth’s wobble on its axis, leading to a relatively stable climate.
Phases of the moon
The moonlight we see on Earth is actually sunlight reflected off the moon’s surface. Half of the moon’s surface is always illuminated, but the amount of the moon we can see from Earth changes depending on its lunar phase. There are eight phases that occur because the moon orbits the Earth and the Earth orbits the sun. The cycle repeats every 29.5 days.
A new moon occurs when the sun and moon are aligned with the moon positioned between the sun and Earth. Normally, a new moon cannot be seen from Earth.
When a thin sliver of the moon becomes visible, the waxing crescent moon phase begins. Sometimes, the rest of the moon is faintly visible during this phase because the Earth reflects sunlight onto the moon. When the moon reaches the first quarter of its orbit, it is defined as a first quarter moon. This is when exactly 50% of the moon’s surface is illuminated. The waxing gibbous moon lasts from the first quarter to the full moon. Waxing means that it is getting bigger. Gibbous refers to the shape, which is larger than a semicircle, but smaller than a full circle.
The full moon appears when the sun and moon are aligned on opposite sides of the Earth. It is the brightest phase. When a full moon occasionally passes through Earth’s shadow, it will cause a lunar eclipse.
During the waning gibbous moon phase, the visible portion of the moon decreases. The third quarter moon occurs the moment the opposite half of the moon is illuminated compared to the first quarter moon. Less than half of the visible part of the moon is illuminated during the waning crescent moon phase.
Current phases
Full moon Feb. 27
Waning gibbous Feb. 27 to March 5
Third quarter March 5
Waning crescent March 5 to March 13
New moon March 13
Waxing crescent March 13 to March 21
First quarter March 21
Waxing gibbous March 21 to March 28