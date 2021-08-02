 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Our wettest month of the year was extra-rainy in 2020
0 Comments

Our wettest month of the year was extra-rainy in 2020

  • 0

Richmond’s normal August rainfall is now 4.9 inches. Climatologically, it’s our wettest month. Last August was the second-wettest on record at 15.34 inches. August has nine days with rain on average, but 2020 saw 15. Some years had only four wet days in the month.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News