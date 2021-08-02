Our wettest month of the year was extra-rainy in 2020

Richmond’s normal August rainfall is now 4.9 inches. Climatologically, it’s our wettest month. Last August was the second-wettest on record at 15.34 inches. August has nine days with rain on average, but 2020 saw 15. Some years had only four wet days in the month.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
