Pacific hurricanes heat up while the Atlantic takes a pause
Pacific hurricanes heat up while the Atlantic takes a pause

The Atlantic saw record tropical activity by early July, but the eastern Pacific was closer to normal. The Atlantic is now in a calm spell while the Pacific churns with Hurricane Felicia (at 145 mph on Saturday) and soon-to-be Guillermo. Neither threaten land.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

