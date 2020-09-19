Pandemic leads to $90M in cuts to UVA's budget for his year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, — The impact of the coronavirus on the University of Virginia has spurred an estimated $90 million in cuts to this year’s budget.

The cuts affect salaries of faculty and staff, as well as services such as travel. They amount to a 2.3% reduction in the budget that officials proposed in June; a $3.76 billion budget was approved Sept. 11 by the board of visitors.

The university anticipates net tuition and fee income to be reduced by nearly 4% in the 2020-21 budget. State appropriations for the school are expected to fall as much as 14.2%.