CHARLOTTE, N.C — Jerry Richardson, the Carolina Panthers' founder and for years one of the NFL’s most influential owners until a scandal forced him to sell the team, is dead at 86.

Mr. Richardson died peacefully Wednesday night at his Charlotte home, the team said in a statement.

Mr. Richardson became the first former NFL player to own a team since Chicago’s George Halas when he landed the expansion Panthers in 1993.

A former teammate of Johnny Unitas who caught a touchdown pass in the Baltimore Colts’ victory over the New York Giants in the 1959 NFL championship game, Mr. Richardson only spent two years in the NFL before venturing into the restaurant business. He used his championship bonus money to open the first Hardee’s in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

He went on to make his fortune in the restaurant business.

The Spring Hope, North Carolina, native spent years trying to persuade the NFL to put a team in the Carolinas, ultimately succeeding through a relatively original concept of funding a new stadium through the sales of permanent seat licenses.

“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic," current Panthers owner David Tepper said in a statement. “With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own."

Mr. Richardson said in 2018 his greatest mission in life was bringing the NFL to the Carolinas.

The Panthers began play in 1995 and Richardson quickly built Carolina into one of the league’s model franchises, while becoming a powerful figure in the NFL.

But Mr. Richardson’s reputation took a tremendous hit when he announced he was selling the Panthers on Dec. 17, 2017, — the same day Sports Illustrated reported that four former Panthers employees received significant monetary settlements due to inappropriate sexually suggestive language and actions by Richardson.

He sold the team to Tepper, a hedge fund owner, in May 2018 for a then-NFL record $2.27 billion. The following month the NFL fined Richardson $2.75 million for alleged workplace misconduct. Mr. Richardson never addressed the allegations against him publicly.

Mr. Richardson was well liked by his players.

Former tight end Greg Olsen posted a video on Twitter, saying when Mr. Richardson learned his unborn son had a serious heart defect he insisted on flying his family to Boston Medical Center in his own personal jet so they could receive the best medical advice.

Olsen and his wife Kara later named the child Trent “Jerry” Olsen after Mr. Richardson.

“We got love from a man that was my employer, my boss, not a close personal friend at the time,” Olsen said. "And he went above and beyond to bring comfort to a family at its toughest time."

Quarterback Jake Delhomme, who led the Panthers to their first Super Bowl in the 2003 season, recalls getting a phone call from Mr. Richardson a couple of days after enduring he endured a disastrous four-turnover performance in a 33-13 home loss to Arizona in the 2008 playoffs.

“He calls and says, ‘Jake, the sun came out today at my house, did it come out at yours?,’” Delhomme said Thursday. “I said, ‘Yes sir, it did.’ He said, ‘that’s a good thing — everything will be OK.’ And then he hung up the phone.”

When linebacker Thomas Davis retired in 2021, he thanked Mr. Richardson for believing in him and keeping him on the roster despite having suffered three torn ACLs in the same knee.

Conservative by nature, Mr. Richardson once cautioned Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton against getting tattoos and piercings after drafting the quarterback No. 1 overall in 2011 for fear it would impact his image.

He also had a policy where fans weren't allowed to remove their shirts during games.