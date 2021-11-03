Paper delivery Wednesday Nov. 3 could be delayed for election results
Related to this story
Most Popular
Man paroled in 2019 after being sentenced 30 years ago to life prison for string of Henrico robberies is convicted of new crimes
A local man who was released on parole in 2019 after being sentenced more than 30 years ago to life in prison for a series of violent armed ro…
Linwood Holton, Virginia's first GOP governor of the 20th century, who embraced civil rights, dies at 98
Linwood Holton, vanguard of two-party competition in once solidly Democratic Virginia as its first Republican governor of the 20th century and…
Kyle Kressler was arrested last week after an incident occurred in a University of Richmond upperclass dormitory.
No defense can stop Brennan Armstrong. Except, maybe, the one he’s teamed with.
'We are burnt out and do not feel valued or supported': Frustrated nurses at VCU Health threatened a walk out. It never happened.
VCU Health employees won't receive bonuses or raises as large as last year, leading nurses to call for a walkout that never materialized.
-
- 1 min to read
Join Richmond Times-Dispatch columnists Michael Paul Williams and Jeff Schapiro, along with Michael Phillips and other RTD reporters, for live…
The anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project took credit Friday for five people appearing with tiki torches at a Charlottesville campaign s…
CHARLOTTESVILLE – Saturday night was supposed to be the launching point for Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong to finally gain the nationa…
More than 100 people stood in line at a voting precinct in Chesterfield County on Tuesday evening for more than an hour waiting to vote.